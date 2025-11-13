GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau is inviting Canadians to provide comments on its proposed Merger Enforcement Guidelines. This follows an initial consultation held as part of the Bureau's review of its merger guidance in November 2024.

The proposed guidelines update and change the guidelines issued in 2011 to better reflect how the Bureau analyzes mergers following the recent modernization of Canada's competition laws. They also provide guidance for businesses adapted to the modern economy and to the evolving role of digital technologies.

The Bureau invites interested Canadians to provide feedback on any aspect of the proposed guidelines before February 11, 2026, by emailing [email protected]. Each submission received will be published on our website unless the provider requests that it be kept confidential. Following this consultation, the Bureau will publish its final guidelines.

Until the final guidelines are published, the proposed guidelines provide information about how we enforce the amended merger provisions of the Competition Act.

Effective merger control is essential for Canadians to receive the benefits of a competitive marketplace. Anti-competitive mergers can harm the economy, resulting in higher prices, fewer choices, and less innovation.

In November 2024, the Bureau held an initial consultation on the review of its merger enforcement guidelines. The feedback received helped inform these proposed guidelines, to better reflect current practices, recent legal and economic developments and changes to the Competition Act .

. The Bureau is also inviting Canadians to provide feedback on new Anti-Competitive Conduct and Agreements Enforcement Guidelines before January 29, 2026.

The Government of Canada recently made significant changes to the Competition Act as part of its efforts to modernize Canada's competition laws. In June 2022, important changes were made to fix loopholes in the merger notification requirements, as well as to clarify aspects of the merger review process. In December 2023, additional changes were made to remove the efficiency defence in merger reviews, strengthening the Bureau's ability to prevent mergers that are harmful to competition from proceeding. In June 2024, further sweeping changes were made to the Competition Act to help the Bureau address anti-competitive mergers more effectively. This included creating a rebuttable presumption that a merger is anti-competitive if it significantly increases concentration or market share, and strengthening remedies for anti-competitive mergers.

as part of its efforts to modernize Canada's competition laws.

