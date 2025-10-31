GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau is inviting Canadians to provide comments on its proposed Anti-Competitive Conduct and Agreements Enforcement Guidelines.

Following significant changes to the Competition Act between 2022 and 2025, the Bureau is updating its guidelines to help businesses comply with the law.

The proposed guidelines consolidate and expand on previous guidance to provide a comprehensive approach to enforcing certain sections of the Competition Act that deal with anti-competitive conduct and agreements (ACCA provisions). Detailed information on these guidelines and what they cover is available on the Bureau's website.

Until the final guidelines are published, the proposed guidelines provide information about how we enforce the ACCA provisions of the Competition Act.

The Bureau invites interested Canadians to provide feedback on the guidelines before January 29, 2026, by emailing [email protected]. Each submission received will be published on our website unless the provider requests that it be kept confidential. Following the consultation, the Bureau will publish final guidelines.

Quick facts

The guidelines explain how we enforce sections 75 to 79 and 90.1 of the Competition Act that are focused on anti-competitive conduct and agreements.

that are focused on anti-competitive conduct and agreements. The Bureau identified a need for the new guidelines following significant changes to the Competition Act made between 2022 and 2025, including: restructuring the legal test for an abuse of dominant position, and expanding what counts as anti-competitive conduct under those provisions; expanding the scope of reviewable business collaborations, revising the legal tests that apply, and adding more tools to remedy them; removing limits on taking cases under multiple sections of the Competition Act .

made between 2022 and 2025, including: The Anti-Competitive Conduct and Agreement Guidelines replace the: Abuse of Dominance Enforcement Guidelines; Sections of the Competitor Collaboration Guidelines that apply to the ACCA provisions of the Competition Act ; and Price Maintenance Guidelines.



The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses.

