TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - A new national target aims to reduce inappropriate antipsychotic use in Canada's long-term care (LTC) homes. Set at 15 per cent, the target aims to reduce the over-reliance of these medications for managing dementia-related behaviours without a diagnosis of psychosis.

Currently, 24.5 per cent of LTC residents in Canada are prescribed antipsychotics potentially inappropriately—more than double the rate seen in the United States (10 per cent) and considerably higher than Australia (18 per cent) or Sweden (15 per cent).

These medications come with serious risks, including stroke, pneumonia, falls, fractures, and even death. Achieving the 15 per cent target is estimated to result in 21,000 fewer people receiving potentially inappropriate antipsychotics across Canada, leading to substantial reductions in the likelihood of harm.

The new national target was spearheaded by the Appropriate Use Coalition, a group of 11 national and provincial organizations committed to safer, more effective medication use in Canadian health care. It was created through a months-long consensus process by an independent panel of experts in LTC.

"As a member of the representative expert panel, the Canadian Nurses Association recognizes the crucial role nursing professionals play in delivering safe, high-quality care in long-term care," says Dr. Kimberly LeBlanc, President of the Canadian Nurses Association. "This new target marks an important step forward in promoting person-centred approaches to care, where the leadership and expertise of nurses will be essential."

In addition to the national target, the expert panel also recommends that homes with high rates of antipsychotic use aim to decrease utilization by 15 per cent year over year. The goal is to reduce use gradually and safely, avoiding abrupt changes that could create other safety concerns for residents.

"In Canada, we've been working on reducing inappropriate antipsychotic use for a long time, but without clear and achievable objectives," says Dr. Wendy Levinson, co-chair of the Appropriate Use Coalition. "The establishment of the national target and annual improvement goal represents an exciting and potentially transformative moment in that decades-long pursuit of appropriate, safer care for patients."

To support the new target, the Appropriate Use Coalition has launched a website (LTCMeds.ca) to serve as the hub for data, programs, and resources to assist homes in achieving appropriate use of antipsychotics.

"Bringing together organizations with strong expertise in quality improvement, evaluation, outreach, and research through the Coalition gives us a unique opportunity to drive meaningful change in our health system," says Dr. Emily McDonald, co-chair of the Appropriate Use Coalition. "Our shared work to reduce antipsychotic use in long-term care is just the beginning, a first step toward lasting and more appropriate care."

About the Appropriate Use Coalition

The Appropriate Use Coalition brings together 11 organizations that are working collectively to improve the appropriate prescribing and use of medications in Canada.

Initially formed in 2023, the Appropriate Use Coalition is a grassroots group comprised of health care organizations and public representation that is committed to improving patient outcomes and reducing risks through appropriate prescribing.

SOURCE Appropriate Use Coalition

For further information about this, please contact: Stephanie Callan, Senior Communications Specialist, Choosing Wisely Canada on behalf of the Appropriate Use Coalition -- LTC Subgroup, 416-360-4000 ext. 77560, [email protected]