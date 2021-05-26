HAMLET OF TULITA, NT, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery for communities across the country, including those in the Northwest Territories.

Today Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), alongside the Honourable Paulie Chinna, Minister Responsible for the NWT Housing Corp. and Minister Responsible for Homelessness, and Douglas Yallee, the Mayor of Tulita, announced a $4.9 million federal investment for the construction of eight modular housing units for the Indigenious commmunity of Tulita located in Northwest Territories Sahtu Region.

Current plans for the community-led project calls for designating two of the eight units as emergency accommodation for vulnerable persons in need. The remaining six approved housing units will accommodate the needs of elders and others in the community.

Today's announcement is part of $60 million set aside by CMHC to address housing needs and challenges in the Northwest Territories. These housing funds are designated for those most at-risk, including women and their children, people with disabilities, and seniors.

This funding is being delivered through CMHC's National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), which supports new and revitalization construction of mixed-income, mixed-tenure, and mixed-use affordable housing. The NHCF is a key pillar of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS).

In Budget 2021, $750 million in NHCF funding is being made available in 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units, and the repair of 13,700 units.

Quotes:

"This is the National Housing Strategy at work. It is flexible and in tune with the needs of northern communities. Our government remains committed to making significant investments in affordable housing and meeting housing needs and challenges facing communities in the NWT." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Building quality affordable homes is a priority for the Territories. This is something I have heard consistently here in our northern communities and with our Indigenous partners. This project, part of the $60 million set-aside for the Northwest Territories to build affordable housing, represents an important step towards meeting those needs. By partnering with the Hamlet of Tulita, we will build new housing that has long-term, positive impacts for residents that meets their needs". – Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"Working in partnership has been the key to providing affordable housing to meet the needs of our residents. This is the future of suitable, adequate and affordable housing in the NWT. I am excited for the community of Tulita and I look forward to further partnerships that address core housing needs throughout the NWT." – The Honourable Paulie Chinna, Minister Responsible for the NWT Housing Corp. and Minister Responsible for Homelessness

"Safe, affordable housing for residents is a vital need and a basic human right. During this pandemic, we have witnessed first-hand how personal and community well-being suffers when those needs are not met. Construction of the new units will help improve the quality of life and benefit the local economy." – Douglas Yallee, Mayor of Tulita

Quick Facts:

The $60 million northern carve-out set aside for the Northwest Territories under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund will support the construction of 126 new affordable housing units. Approximately $25.5 million will be directly administered by Northwest Territories Housing Corporation, and the remaining $34.5 million will go toward supporting Indigenous governments and organizations.

under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund will support the construction of 126 new affordable housing units. Approximately will be directly administered by Northwest Territories Housing Corporation, and the remaining will go toward supporting Indigenous governments and organizations. With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

To help Canadians find affordable housing, Budget 2021 proposes to provide an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and a reallocation of $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units.

over seven years in new funding and a reallocation of in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units. In Budget 2021, $750 million in existing funding under NHCF is proposed to be advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units, and the repair of 13,700 units. $250 million in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. Advancing these funds will help the Government to address gender-based violence.

in existing funding under NHCF is proposed to be advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units, and the repair of 13,700 units. in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. Advancing these funds will help the Government to address gender-based violence. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media contacts: Mikaela Harrison, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, mika[email protected]; Leonard Catling, Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

