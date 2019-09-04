Canada funds 52 new projects to protect and recover species at risk

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - As human impact on the planet grows, we need to take action to protect the animals, plants, and places we love. This spring, the UN released a scientific report that shows a million species are at risk of extinction, many within decades. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has been working toward doubling the amount of protected nature across our lands and oceans, ensuring we protect the habitats vital to the survival of iconic Canadians species.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced that, this year, the federal government is investing up to $7.6 million in 52 projects across the country. Canada is working closely with provinces and territories, Indigenous Peoples, and other partners on a new approach to species conservation. Through partnership, we will achieve long-lasting and sustainable protection and recovery of species at risk.

Funded projects include 15 community-nominated priority places. In each community, multiple partners will take action together to protect and recover species at risk. These projects will complement ongoing species at risk conservation in 11 priority places already identified by federal, provincial, and territorial governments.

One of the projects under the Community-Nominated Priority Places program targets The Land Between bioregion. It covers almost 3 million hectares, from Georgian Bay to the Ottawa Valley. This project (in collaboration with 10 partners) is expected to benefit 57 species at risk, including the little brown bat, the eastern (Algonquin) wolf, and the golden-winged warbler. Details on other projects will be released over the coming months, as agreements with local partners are finalized.

Quotes

"Canadians cherish nature: It is fundamental to our identity. In communities across the country, Canadians are stepping up to ensure the places they love are protected for future generations. Since 2015, we have worked toward doubling Canada's protected nature. We're investing in effective and practical projects that protect and recover species at risk to ensure their survival and make sure our children and grandchildren can experience their wonder."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

Through Budget 2018, the Government announced $1.35 billion for the Nature Legacy initiative. This amount represents the largest investment in nature conservation in Canadian history.

In June 2018, federal, provincial, and territorial ministers responsible for parks, protected areas, conservation, wildlife, and biodiversity agreed to a new set of principles to guide collaborative work on species at risk.

Through the Canada Nature Fund, up to $200 million will be available over five years for various funding initiatives to help with the protection and recovery of species at risk.

Of the 52 new projects, 15 projects are for community-nominated priority places for species at risk in key areas across Canada. These areas were selected through an open call for applications across Canada under the new Canada Nature Fund.

A total of 37 projects are in partnership with provinces and territories in 11 priority places: southwest Nova Scotia, Saint John River Valley, Prince Edward Island forested landscapes, Saint Lawrence Lowlands, Ontario's Long Point Walsingham Forest, Manitoba mixed-grass prairie, Saskatchewan south of the divide, Alberta's Saskatchewan River watershed, dry interior of British Columbia, southwest British Columbia, and Yukon's south Beringia.

