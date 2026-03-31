OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - As Russia's illegal war against Ukraine persists, Canada continues to support Ukrainian people who are here contributing to our communities and labour market.

Today, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that Ukrainians who arrived in Canada under the Canada–Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) and related measures will have an additional year to apply to extend their work permit.

To be eligible, Ukrainians and their family members must have arrived in Canada on or before March 31, 2024. CUAET holders who didn't receive a decision in time to arrive by March 31, 2024, but who were allowed to arrive by December 31, 2024, are also eligible for these measures. People who were issued work permits under CUAET and related measures now have until March 31, 2027, to apply to extend their work permit for up to three years.

These measures, like the CUAET, are temporary. They will allow Ukrainians and their family members to continue to work, while recognizing that many will eventually return home to contribute to Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction.

Learn more about immigration measures and support for Ukrainians and their families.

Quote

"As Russia's war against Ukraine persists, Canada continues to support displaced Ukrainians through CUAET, through this extension. The program allows this cohort to work and contribute to the Canadian economy while they are here."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

Those looking to extend their stay as a visitor or to extend their study permit can apply under regular IRCC processes.

Standard fees will apply.

The CUAET temporary special measures were launched in March 2022 to provide immediate assistance to Ukrainians and their family members fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Since 2022, we've implemented several immigration measures to offer Ukrainians and their family members temporary safety and an opportunity to work and study in Canada while Russia's illegal invasion persists.

In 2023, we launched a family reunification pathway to permanent residence for Ukrainian nationals with family members in Canada to help them stay together.

We recently announced measures to make it easier for those who applied under this pathway to extend their stay in Canada while waiting for a decision on their permanent residence application.

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SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Taous Ait, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, People and Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]