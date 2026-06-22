Canada expanding high-speed Internet access in rural and remote areas in Manitoba

Federal investment of over $96.8 million to connect more than 7,800 homes to high-speed Internet

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Reliable and affordable high-speed Internet is essential for all Canadians. It enables access to online education, connects friends and families, and drives economic growth and innovation. This is why the Government of Canada is bringing high-speed Internet access to underserved communities--including Indigenous communities--in Manitoba.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, announced over $96.8 million in federal funding for a project by Valley Fiber Ltd. to bring high-speed Internet access to communities across Manitoba. This project will benefit up to 7,875 households in over 50 rural and remote communities across the province.

The funding is provided through the Universal Broadband Fund, a program designed to ensure that Canadians in rural, remote and Indigenous communities have access to reliable high-speed Internet.

The Government of Canada has committed to ensuring that every household in Canada has access to high-speed Internet by 2030, and we are on track to meet our connectivity targets. This project will build toward that goal, and the government will continue to invest in infrastructure that creates new opportunities and makes sure communities can benefit from all of Canada's potential.

Quotes

"High-speed Internet isn't a luxury; it's essential and foundational infrastructure. For people in rural and remote communities in Manitoba, having a reliable connection levels the playing field and can make all the difference in being able to access vital virtual health care, work online or just keep in touch with loved ones. That's why the federal government has made a historic commitment to connect 98% of Canadian households to high-speed Internet by the end of 2026, and 100% of households by 2030. As part of this effort and thanks to today's investment, more than 7,800 underserved homes in communities across Manitoba will have access to reliable high-speed Internet."

– The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development and Member of Parliament for Desnethé–Missinippi–Churchill River

"High-speed Internet is critical infrastructure that helps communities grow and thrive. Through this partnership with Valley Fiber and the Canada Infrastructure Bank, more rural, remote and Indigenous communities in Manitoba will gain access to reliable broadband connectivity. Investments like this help close infrastructure gaps, create new opportunities and ensure Canadians can stay connected no matter where they live."

– The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and Member of Parliament for Churchill–Keewatinook Aski

"Strong connectivity is essential for communities to participate fully in today's digital economy. This project with Valley Fiber and the Canada Infrastructure Bank will help expand reliable Internet access to rural, remote and Indigenous communities in northern Manitoba, opening the door to new opportunities and a better quality of life."

– The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Reliable high-speed Internet is essential infrastructure for education, health care, business and everyday life. Too many northern communities have waited far too long for the level of service other Manitobans take for granted. By unlocking unused provincial fiber capacity and partnering with a Manitoba-based provider, we're accelerating progress that translates into real, tangible benefits for northern families."

– The Honourable Mike Moroz, Manitoba's Minister of Innovation and New Technology

"Reliable high-speed Internet is no longer optional infrastructure--it is the foundation for education, health care and economic opportunity. This investment allows Valley Fiber to reach communities in rural and remote Manitoba that have been overlooked for too long. We have the network, the team and the track record to deliver on that commitment."

– Ryan Klassen, CEO, Valley Fiber

Quick facts

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadian households by end of 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

Today, 97.4% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014.

In Manitoba, 94.1% of households currently have access to high-speed Internet.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $322 million in connectivity projects in Manitoba

The Canada Infrastructure Bank has committed more than $2 billion toward broadband projects across Canada, allowing connectivity to expand at a quicker pace and on a larger scale.

Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit individuals and gender diverse people are more likely to go missing or be murdered than non-Indigenous women. Better connectivity means more tools in moments of danger, enabling victims of violence to access critical online resources and get help when they need it most.

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SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Connor Burton, Senior Communications and Issues Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State (Rural Development), [email protected], 343-549-8093; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]