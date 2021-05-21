MONTREAL, May 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) issued the permit authorizing the construction and operation of the Appalaches–Maine Interconnection line. This infrastructure will link to the New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) line, whose construction began in Maine in February 2021. The project now has all the permits required for construction, from Saint-Adrien-d'Irlande in Québec to the City of Lewiston in Maine.

The CER's authorization comes after a 21-month evaluation, which included a period for public comment.

"This green light recognizes the significant work carried out to date by our teams and our partners in the communities," underscored Sophie Brochu, President and CEO of Hydro-Québec. "We are going ahead with a project that respects the highest environmental and engineering standards, and that has been favorably received by the various host communities."

Work will begin in the coming weeks, with commissioning slated for 2023. The Québec government authorized the project on April 7, 2021, whereas the Commission de protection du territoire agricole and the Régie de l'énergie gave their approvals in December and July 2020, respectively.

The new Appalaches–Maine–NECEC line will carry 1,200 megawatts of Québec hydroelectricity to New England. The interconnection will supply Massachusetts with 9.45 terawatthours of clean Québec hydropower. In addition, through an agreement signed with Maine last summer, Maine will receive 0.5 terawatthours annually for 20 years.

The route selected in Québec for the 320-kV direct current line extends 100 km between Appalaches substation in Saint-Adrien-d'Irlande (near Thetford Mines) and a connection point in the municipality of Frontenac in Estrie on the Québec–Maine border. The project also calls for the installation of a converter at Appalaches substation, which will convert alternating current to direct current to supply the new interconnection. The length of the line route in Maine is 233 km.



