Limited-Edition Canada Dry x Roots Summer Collection will be available July 25 at Roots.com and at a pop-up in Toronto

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Your new summer wardrobe staples have arrived. Today, Canada's #1 Ginger Ale*, Canada Dry®, and global lifestyle brand Roots®, unveiled a new summer capsule collection: The Limited-Edition Canada Dry x Roots Summer Collection. This exclusive collection combines the spirit of two iconic Canadian brands in one crisp collab.

CANADA DRY AND ROOTS LAUNCH ICONIC NEW COLLAB (CNW Group/Canada Dry®)

Designed by Roots in partnership with Canada Dry, the two brands have come together with the goal of showcasing their rich Canadian heritage and celebrating moments of connection and relaxation that only a Canadian summer can bring. The outcome: a specially crafted capsule collection that's both refreshing, carefree and iconically Canadian.

"For over a century, Canada Dry has provided Canadians with moments of refreshment and been a staple of Canadian summers, so we're thrilled to be coming together with another iconic brand for this one-of-a-kind collaboration," says Ruben Beltran, Senior Brand Manager, Canada Dry. "From dock days to patio parties - Canadians can soak up all that summer has to offer in this incredible new collection alongside the crisp ginger flavour of Canada Dry."

"Roots and Canada Dry are two iconic brands woven into the fabric of Canadian life," says Leslie Golts, Chief Marketing Officer, Roots. "This partnership is more than just style and refreshment; it is about capturing the feeling of summer and nostalgia that has brought people together for generations. Every item in this collection is crafted to inspire connection: to people, to Canadian memories, and the great outdoors."

The collection features a distinct logo mash-up across all pieces: the Roots beaver, sporting the crown from Canada Dry's iconic logo, a nod to the rich Canadian heritage shared by both brands. Designs were inspired by vintage ads from the Canada Dry archive and the timeless charm of traditional Canadian summer vacations. The collection features two vintage-inspired graphic prints which bring nostalgia to life through thoughtful details: a green car, a custom license plate and 'Welcome To Canada Dry Country' sign ground the setting, with the iconic Roots beaver sitting proudly on the front of the boat. Each print captures a different side of the country, with one reflecting the East and the other the West.

There are two hero items in the capsule drop, both designed and made in Canada:

A roomy and soft hoodie made with organic cotton fibres, emblazoned with the shared logo ( $138.00 CAD).

CAD). Two ultra-soft graphic tees delivering all-day lounge-worthy style, featuring graphic prints inspired by vintage Canada Dry advertisements ( $54.00 CAD).

CAD). Both items are gender-free and designed with a relaxed fit, so they feel just as good as they look.

The full Limited-Edition Canada Dry x Roots Summer Collection will be available at Roots.com starting July 25. Fans in the Greater Toronto Area are welcome to shop the collab IRL while sipping complementary Canada Dry Ginger Ale at a co-branded pop-up inspired by iconic Canadian summers, taking place at The Well from July 25-27.

For more information on this collaboration, check out Roots.com.

*Source: Nielsen Discovery

ABOUT CANADA DRY

Canada Dry® Ginger Ale began in 1904 as Pale Ginger Ale. Its founder, John J. McLaughlin, owned a sparkling water plant in Canada, so when he saw the rise in popularity of more syrupy ginger ales, he set to work perfecting a lighter version. This became the Canada Dry Ginger Ale we know today. During Prohibition, Canada Dry Ginger Ale became a popular mixer to mask the taste of the period's harsh liquors. Often called the champagne of soda, it was marketed toward the refined crowd for many decades. And since its creation, Canada Dry Ginger Ale, with its real ginger taste, has been the drink of choice for those seeking something soothing and refreshing. Canada Dry is now a part of the Keurig Dr Pepper beverage portfolio.

ABOUT ROOTS

Established in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand. Starting from a small cabin in northern Canada, Roots has become a global brand with over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an eCommerce platform, roots.com. We have more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and we also operate a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China. We design, market, and sell a broad selection of products in different departments, including women's, men's, children's, and gender-free apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. Our products are built with uncompromising comfort, quality, and style that allows you to feel At Home With Nature™. We offer products designed to meet life's everyday adventures and provide you with the versatility to live your life to the fullest. We also wholesale through business-to-business channels and license the brand to a select group of licensees selling products to major retailers. Roots Corporation (TSX: ROOT), is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

SOURCE Canada Dry®

Canada Dry inquiries: Brontë Wright: [email protected], 647-539-3994; Roots inquiries: Nicole Legate: [email protected]