Canada DOTD : Kicking Dreametech H11 Wet and Dry Vacuum Up To 40% OFF

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2023 /CNW/-- Dreametech, a global leader in smart home consumer products, announced a DOTD sales campaign will run on Canada Amazon from Jan.27-29. Groundbreaking Wet and Dry Vacuum H11 will be on sale for up to 40% off.

Dreametech Wet and Dry Vacuum H11 feature a 900ml clean water tank, a 500ml dirt water tank, a one-press self-cleaning mode, an intuitive LED screen, and intelligent voice prompts. From January 27th to 29th, H11 will be on sale for $279.99 CAD (while the original price is $459.99) after discount code LYS57YGD is applied.

Kicking Dreametech H11 Wet and Dry Vacuum Up To 40% OFF

Wet and Dry Vacuum H11 utilize an innovative two-tank design. While in operation, fresh water and cleaning solution are continuously sprayed on the roller brush from the large 900ml clean water tank. At the same time an internal dirt separation system immediately removes dirt and water from the brush and deposits it into the 500ml dirt water tank, ensuring the roller brush stays clean while cleaning floors.

But not only is the roller brush automatically rinsed and scraped clean while the vacuum is in operation, there is also a one-press self-cleaning mode available to deep-clean it. Simply return the vacuum to the charging base and press the button to thoroughly clean the roller brush, so you don't have to dirty your hands with manual cleaning.

Intelligence and convenience are also a major focus of the Dreame H11 wet and dry vacuum. An intuitive LED screen display and intelligent voice prompts provide clear and accurate guidance to ensure superior cleaning performance. In order to deliver the best user experience, both vacuums are equipped with high maneuverability, a lightweight build, and assisted pushing power to glide across the floor with minimum effort.

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative smart product company with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information please visit: https://www.dreametech.com/

