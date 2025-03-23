Dreame Technology Launches Whole-House Smart Ecosystem at AWE2025, Redefining the Future of Home Living

SHANGHAI, March 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- The four-day Appliances & Electronics World Expo 2025 (AWE2025) concluded at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. As a global leader in the technological home appliance sector, Dreame Technology unveiled its immersive 800-square-meter exhibition space, marking its first comprehensive showcase of a full-scenario smart-home ecosystem. The lineup included intelligent cleaning devices, smart kitchen solutions, premium large household appliances, and personal care tools, setting a new industry benchmark by transitioning from single-product intelligence to integrated whole-house smart technology.

Dreame AWE 2025

During the event, Dreame's cutting-edge products awarded multiple industry accolades:

The Dreame H40 Ultra Flagship Wet and Dry Vacuum was awarded the 2025 AWE Innovation Award by the event organizers.

was awarded The 4th-Generation Miracle Pro Flagship Hair Care Dryer was honored with the widely recognized 2025 FT Quality Award.

was honored with the widely recognized The Dreame X-Wind and Z-Wind Air Conditioners obtained two globally pioneering technology certifications from Frost & Sullivan.

Concurrently, Dreame strengthened its service infrastructure by signing a strategic partnership with JD Services+, ensuring users benefit from professional, efficient, and personalized after-sales support.

Dreame Technology's debut in the major appliance sector has captured significant consumer attention, showcasing its innovative capabilities. The Dreame Dishwasher features a patented bionic eagle-wing cleaning system based on robotic arm technology. The range hood effectively addresses the noise issues associated with powerful suction. The HyperSpeed Microwave-Steam Oven uses advanced temperature control to preserve food freshness and texture.

Additionally, the Z-Fresh Series Refrigerator employs ECO ultra-low oxygen technology for optimal food preservation. Its AI-powered temperature control offers smart storage solutions. The X-Wind Natural Wind Air Conditioner introduces dual robotic arm technology for customized airflow.

Undoubtedly, Dreame Technology is leading the smart home industry into the era of Whole House Intelligent 3.0. By leveraging its holistic ecosystem strategy, the company has not only established technological benchmarks but also redefined the relationship between appliances and daily life through scenario-based innovation. This milestone marks a new starting point for the global evolution of smart homes.

About Dream Technology

