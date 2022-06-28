MONTREAL, June 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - For this year's Canada Day show, Tandem Communication will make the city vibrate to the rhythm of percussion and hop aboard different musical styles in the Old Port of Montreal. The world is moving again, going places, embracing, dancing. The world is coming together again, and it's diverse, it's colourful. And that's what Canada Day in Montreal is all about: rhythm and diversity!

At 1:00 p.m., on the Clock Tower Quay, Montrealers can attend the Canadian Armed Forces gun salute in the presence of Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers. Starting at 2:00 p.m., on St. Peter's Square, activities will be presented by Parks Canada, and the traditional Canada Day cake will be cut and served.

At 7:30 p.m., time for the evening show. Artists of all stripes will take to the Canada Day main stage. Latin music from Mateo will mix with the Anishinabe language of Samian, pop sounds from Naomi will blend with fellow pop singers Annie Villeneuve and Marc Dupré, and sea breezes from Acadia will flow through the folk songs of Joseph Edgar. The beat will pulse non-stop thanks to the renowned Luc Boivin percussionists, and this energy will be backed by the house band, conducted by Guillaume Marchand.

Also through this celebration, our collective memory will be transported to Ukraine, as from time to time spectators will be able to hear the melody of the anthem of a country that we must not forget. Fireworks will close this unique concert.

In the nation's capital, live from LeBreton Flats Park, the Canada Day evening show will take place at the same time. The show will feature an array of renowned artists. Added to this list, live from other sites across Canada, will be Johnny Reid, Tenille Arts, Neon Dreams, William Prince and Samian filmed from Montreal. The show will be broadcast on Radio-Canada, ICI TÉLÉ, CBC Television and CBC Gem from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time.

Come celebrate, enjoy the vibe and dance together on Friday, July 1st in the Old Port. Hearts will be pounding in Montreal for this on-site, in-person reunion. Full details at La fête du Canada Day Montréal.

Facebook : @feteducanadamontreal / Instagram : @feteducanadamtl / #CanadaMTL2022

Credits

Producer: Tandem Communication

Creative direction: Tandem Communication

Project management: Tandem Communication

Art direction: Véronique Marcotte

Line producer: ObviousC

Direction and photography: Véronique Morin/Alex Casabon

About Tandem Communication

Anchored in Montreal and operating from one end of the country to the other, Tandem has been deploying its strategic rigour, creative audacity and solid logistical expertise since 2002 to deliver impactful communication-marketing experiences and meticulous execution. Tandem is a team of gutsy and passionate people who will do whatever it takes to help clients reach their goals.

