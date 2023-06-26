MONTRÉAL, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - This year's Canada Day festivities will take on a whole new shape, with a realignment on family-oriented activities to bring the celebrations closer to the people of Montréal.

The Quai de l'horloge site in Montréal's Old Port will be the setting for a large-scale celebration featuring inflatables, giant games, face painting for children, an initiation clinic by Caravane mobile du Taz, a relaxation area, drawing and talking stick workshops, and strolling artists.

The day's schedule includes the traditional Canadian Armed Forces Salute, with Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers in attendance for the Montreal public. There will also be a swearing-in ceremony for new Canadians, and the traditional sharing of Canada Day cake.

The highlight of the day's festivities will be the musical presentation by DJ Lux and DJ Klein from 7 to 10 p.m., followed by the traditional fireworks display. These will bring this day-long celebration of Canadian pride to a fitting close.

Come celebrate with us so we can all vibe together on Saturday, July 1, at the Quai de l'horloge in the Old Port. Full details on the Montreal Canada Day website.

Funded by the Government of Canada.

About Tandem Communication

Anchored in Montreal and active across the country, Tandem has been deploying its strategic rigour, creative audacity and solid logistical expertise since 2002 to deliver high-impact communications-marketing experiences with meticulous execution. Tandem is a team of passionate, no-nonsense individuals who do everything in their power to achieve their clients' objectives.

