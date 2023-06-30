MEDIA ADVISORY - Canada Day citizenship ceremony in Brantford

BRANTFORD, ON, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Join us in welcoming 33 of Canada's newest citizens. The ceremony will be presided by Rob Talach.

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 10 a.m. ET



Location: Boys and Girls Club of Brantford

2 Edge Street

Brantford, Ontario N3T 6H1





Notes for media:

Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 9:45 a.m. Eastern time .

. Photography and video are permitted during the ceremony.

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: (media only): Bahoz Dara Aziz, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]