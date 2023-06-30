MEDIA ADVISORY - Canada Day citizenship ceremony in Brantford
30 Jun, 2023, 22:46 ET
BRANTFORD, ON, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Join us in welcoming 33 of Canada's newest citizens. The ceremony will be presided by Rob Talach.
|
Date:
|
Saturday, July 1, 2023
|
Time:
|
10 a.m. ET
|
Location:
|
Boys and Girls Club of Brantford
|
2 Edge Street
|
Brantford, Ontario N3T 6H1
Notes for media:
- Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 9:45 a.m. Eastern time.
- Photography and video are permitted during the ceremony.
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
For further information: (media only): Bahoz Dara Aziz, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]
Share this article