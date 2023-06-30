MEDIA ADVISORY - Canada Day citizenship ceremony in Brantford

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

30 Jun, 2023, 22:46 ET

BRANTFORD, ON, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Join us in welcoming 33 of Canada's newest citizens. The ceremony will be presided by Rob Talach.

Date:             

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Time:             

10 a.m. ET


Location:     

Boys and Girls Club of Brantford

2 Edge Street

Brantford, Ontario  N3T 6H1


Notes for media:

  • Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 9:45 a.m. Eastern time.
  • Photography and video are permitted during the ceremony.

For further information: (media only): Bahoz Dara Aziz, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]

