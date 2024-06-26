Canada Day celebrations from June 27 to July 1

PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO, QC, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Montrealers are invited to take part in the Canada Day celebrations in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, in the West Island of Montreal. On stage, singer-songwriter Roch Voisine will be singing his greatest hits, as well as his favourite songs from the North American repertoire.

On July 1, come and admire our festive and interactive parade, our impressive floats and our street performers. An unforgettable show and fireworks display will bring the festivities to a grand finale.

The theme of this exciting celebration, which has been held locally for 42 years, is "A Journey through Tradition". We'll be celebrating our green spaces, our parks, our riverbanks, our local businesses, our public markets and the many communities that contribute to enriching our neighbourhoods.

"In my capacity of Mayor, I am committed to the long-standing tradition of Canada Day celebrations in our borough. Year after year, the July 1 event allows us to cultivate inclusion and social cohesion within our community, in a fun and inspiring setting. Every idea and every element behind the programming we present reflects our diverse community," says Dimitrios (Jim) Beis, Mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Singer-songwriter Roch Voisine live on stage

The highlight of the event will be a live performance by Roch Voisine on the evening of July 1, from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Surrounded by his musicians, the artist will take the stage to sing his greatest hits, such as Hélène, I'll Always Be There and many more! The audience will also have the privilege of hearing him perform some of his favourite songs from the classics of the North American repertoire.

An amusement park guaranteed to be a hit with young and old!

Don't miss the amusement park that will be set up on the site of Pierrefonds community High School (PCHS), opposite Pierrefonds-Roxboro's borough hall, from June 27 to July 1. Tickets will be on sale via the website of our partner, Fun show amusement. You'll be blown away by what we've put together for you. Find out more about the Canada Day programming in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, one of the few boroughs on the Island of Montreal to hold a parade every July 1.

