CANADA CREATES NEW AFFORDABLE HOMES IN DÉLĮNĘ

DÉLĮNĘ̨, NT, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Affordable housing is key to Canada's pandemic recovery, including in Délı̨nę.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Paulie Chinna, Minister Responsible for Housing Northwest Territories, and Ɂekw'ahtı̨dǝ́ Leeroy Andre, announced more than $2.6 million in funding to help provide 10 new affordable homes in Délı̨nę, a project led by the Délı̨nę Got'ine Government.

This funding will help renovate the former Délı̨nę Wellness Centre into new accessible units that will be prioritized for elders, women, single mothers, those with accessibility needs, mental health challenges, addictions and those that are experiencing homelessness.

New investments under the Rapid Housing Initiative will create thousands of good jobs in the housing and construction sector, grow the middle class, and build back stronger communities while getting us closer to our goal of eliminating chronic homelessness in Canada.

Quotes:

"There is no relationship more important to our government than the one we share with Indigenous communities. That is why through the Rapid Housing Initiative, over 40% of all units will support Indigenous housing across the country, in both rural and urban communities, including right here in Délı̨nę and throughout the Northwest Territories. This is our National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"The 10-year, $72+ billion National Housing Strategy is working to build more housing that is affordable and meets the needs of Indigenous communities. Today's announcement in Délı̨nę will provide community members with access to new homes that are safe, stable, and accessible. There truly is nothing more important than having a place to call home. Today's announcement is just one example of how we're working to make a difference for those who are the most in need through the Northwest Territories." – Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"Effective partnerships, such as those Housing NWT has with the Government of Canada and the Délı̨nę Got'ine Government, are critical to addressing the housing needs of the Northwest Territories. Adding these affordable and accessible homes in Délı̨nę is an important step towards addressing community housing needs. Today's announcement is a great example of cooperation between three governments to provide effective housing support for the people who need it most." – Paulie Chinna, Minister Responsible for Housing Northwest Territories

Quick facts:

The RHI is a $2.5 billion program to help the address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of over 10,000 units of affordable housing.

program to help the address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of over 10,000 units of affordable housing. To ensure that more affordable housing can be built quickly, Budget 2022 proposes to provide an additional $1.5 billion over 2 years, starting in 2022-23, to extend the Rapid Housing Initiative.

over 2 years, starting in 2022-23, to extend the Rapid Housing Initiative. This new funding is expected to create at least 6,000 new affordable housing units.

The RHI aims to create new, energy efficient, affordable housing for people and populations who are vulnerable.

Over 40% of all units created under RHI are being targeted to Indigenous peoples.

Units are intended to be constructed within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants (with some exceptions), with units in the North and in special access communities intended to be constructed within 18 months.

Close to 33 per cent of this new funding will go toward women-focused housing projects. The units will be built within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2 individuals, racialized and Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

