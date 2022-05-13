CANADA CREATES HOMES FOR OVER 200 INDIVIDUALS IN CALGARY'S BRIDGELAND COMMUNITY

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, and the Honourable Josephine Pon, Alberta Seniors and Housing Minister, announced the opening of Bishop's Manor, a new $22 million housing complex in the vibrant Bridgeland community close to downtown Calgary that offers comfortable and safe homes to about 200 people.

The non-profit housing provider Forward Housing developed Bishop's Manor complex, which offers 104 one- to four-bedroom suites and shared spaces. This includes a community garden, rooftop terrace, and a play area for children. The complex also features a spiritual wellness room where residents can meditate, pray, smudge, or worship, intended to help create a welcoming and inclusive community.

This project created more than 160 jobs during the planning, design, and construction of the facility. Bishop's Manor is now fully occupied.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe place to call home. That's why, it is so important to invest in a diverse housing supply across Canada, including rental units. With this investment in Bishop's Manor, our government is taking concrete action to help people in Calgary access housing, all while creating jobs within the community. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"There is a clear and urgent need for affordable housing throughout the country. Through the Rental Construction Financing initiative, our government is committed to creating more housing options that will benefit all Canadians. Bishop's Manor is now home to over 200 people and I am proud to see this purpose-built rental project become a part of Calgary's vibrant downtown. By collaborating with the non-profit sector we are building a Calgary that works for everybody." – George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"A safe, stable and affordable home is the foundation for success and prosperity. Alberta's government is proud to support Forward Housing and Bishop's Manor residents who now have a stable place to call home. Strategic, long-term partnerships is a key initiative under our Stronger Foundations affordable housing strategy, and will help us meet Alberta's diverse needs now, and in the future." – The Honourable Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

"Forward Housing's goal was to build a community in Calgary where low-income households of all ages, abilities, nations, and experiences could safely and affordably build their lives. That mission has been accomplished. With the financial support of all three levels of government and the private sector we can truly say that Bishop's Manor was built for the community, by the community." – Gary McNamara, CEO, Forward Housing

Quick facts:

Bishop's Manor budget was about $22.4 million and included:

and included: $16 million from the Government of Canada's Rental Construction Financing initiative;

from the Government of Rental Construction Financing initiative;

$6 million from the Government of Alberta ; and

from the Government of ; and

$430,864 from the City of Calgary .

from the . Through the RCFi, the Government of Canada is encouraging the construction of more than 71,000 new rental housing units.

is encouraging the construction of more than 71,000 new rental housing units. A stable supply of rental housing is critical to ensure that more Canadians have access to housing that meet their need and that they can afford. This is a great option for middle class Canadians who are experiencing affordability pressure in many markets with high home prices and lack of rental supply.

Budget 2021 proposes that $300 million over two years (2021-22 and 2022-23) from the RCFi be allocated to support the conversion of vacant commercial property into 800 units of market-based rental housing. As the demand for retail and office space has changed due to COVID, some landlords, particularly in major urban cores, are facing higher vacancies. This is an opportunity for property owners and communities to explore converting excess space into rental housing, enhancing the livability and affordability of urban communities.

over two years (2021-22 and 2022-23) from the RCFi be allocated to support the conversion of vacant commercial property into 800 units of market-based rental housing. As the demand for retail and office space has changed due to COVID, some landlords, particularly in major urban cores, are facing higher vacancies. This is an opportunity for property owners and communities to explore converting excess space into rental housing, enhancing the livability and affordability of urban communities. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

Related links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

This project is an example of how Alberta's government is taking action to support more affordable housing options that meet the needs of Albertans with low income. Stronger Foundations: Alberta's 10-year strategy to improve and expand affordable housing ensures Alberta's affordable housing system is financially sustainable and able to address growing demand. To find out more about Alberta's housing system, please visit www.alberta.ca/stronger-foundations-affordable-housing-strategy.aspx

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: For information on this news release contact: Arevig Afarian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Dylan Topal, Press Secretary, Seniors and Housing, 780-886-2912, [email protected]