Canada celebrates its top educators for the 30th year, honouring them with the Prime Minister's Awards

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Educators help our kids and grandkids succeed. They provide students with the skills, tools and experiences they need to thrive in Canada's innovation economy. That's why celebrations like the Prime Minister's Awards are so important.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, announced that 69 of Canada's top educators have received this year's Prime Minister's Awards. Award categories include Teaching Excellence; Teaching Excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM); and Excellence in Early Childhood Education. Within these categories, awards were given at regional or national levels. These awards celebrate the educators who inspire young people to reflect, ask questions and challenge themselves.

This year holds special significance as it marks the 30th anniversary of the awards, carrying on the tradition of honouring educators who devote themselves to Canada's next generation. Each award recipient has demonstrated creativity in their approach to education, inspiring both students and peers to strive for excellence.

Teachers help our kids reach their full potential. Celebrating our teachers is part of the federal government's work to deliver fairness for every generation—including in classrooms. Through our new National School Food Program, we're investing $1.1 billion to provide meals to 400,000 more kids every year, beyond those served by existing school food programs. This will mean peace of mind for parents and healthy meals for kids—helping them learn, grow, and get the learning they need from their teachers. The program will also be a safety net for the kids who need this support the most.

Alongside this, we are supporting after-school learning, including mentorship and academic assistance, especially for Indigenous, low-income and at-risk youth. We are helping students from kindergarten to grade 12 acquire coding skills. And we are launching a new Child Care Expansion Loan Program to create more affordable child care spaces right across the country. We're making sure our students, our educators and every generation get a fair chance to succeed.

Quotes

"Canada's educators are a lot more than just leaders in the classroom—they're also incredible mentors, coaches, counsellors and supporters for our children and grandchildren. During my time as a teacher, and ever since, I've met so many teachers who dedicate their lives to inspire the next generation. Today, as we applaud the 2024 award recipients, we celebrate our educators, support their work and thank them for their contributions to making Canada even better."

– The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"Canada's famous education system starts with the early childhood educators and teachers who help kids learn, grow and ask questions. The 2024 Prime Minister's Awards winners are inspiring curiosity in children and students, encouraging them to be creative and ambitious. Thank you for shaping a strong future for Canada."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Early childhood education is an essential, demanding and extraordinary field that greatly benefits children, families and all of Canada. That's why we are committed to building a system that values and recognizes the incredible and dedicated educators for the important role they play in supporting Canada's future leaders. To all those we are celebrating today, thank you for everything you do, and congratulations!"

– The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick facts

Since their creation in 1994, the Prime Minister's Awards have honoured more than 2,200 outstanding Canadian educators.

Award recipients are determined based on a rigorous two-tier selection process undertaken by over 180 volunteers from the education and early childhood education communities across Canada .

. This year's award recipients were chosen from among 115 nominations across the country.

Partners that support the program include Employment and Social Development Canada, Indigenous Services Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada .

