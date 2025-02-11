NOTRE-DAME-DU-LAUS, QC, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or "CCB") (TSXV: CCB), in collaboration with the Municipality of Notre-Dame-du-Laus ("NDL"), held a meeting of the Asbury Community Advisory Committee (the "Committee"). This was the second meeting of the Committee, which met for the first time in May 2024.

The Committee was set up to encourage NDL residents to collaborate and participate in the harmonious development of the Asbury graphite mine project (the "Project"), for the benefit of the entire community, the environment and the regional economy. Its mission is to submit recommendations to the Company to foster a transparent development process for the Project, ensure the adoption of best practices, and propose actions and initiatives based on the community's recommendations.

The meeting was an opportunity for the Company to provide an update on the Project's progress, to inform the Committee of the various work that has taken place in recent months, and to present the Project's next steps and deadlines. For its part, the Municipality reiterated its desire to collaborate with the Company, as well as to act as a channel of communication with all its taxpayers regarding the next steps.

At the end of the meeting, it was agreed to combine the Committee's next meeting with a citizens' information meeting, to enable NDL residents to ask questions and express their opinions on the project and its development.

"This new meeting of the Community Advisory Committee reiterates the commitment of the Municipality of Notre-Dame-du-Laus to foster collaboration and citizen participation in Canada Carbon's Asbury project. This is what we will continue to do, with the aim of maximizing the positive spin-offs for all our fellow citizens.", commented Yves Plouffe, deputy mayor of Notre-Dame-du-Laus.

"I would like to thank the members and the municipality for their participation and would like to underline the quality of the constructive and collaborative exchanges between the community of Notre-Dame-du-Laus and Canada Carbon. These discussions demonstrate a shared commitment to a transparent approach that respects everyone. Our goal remains to foster ongoing dialogue and build a lasting partnership that benefits the entire community.", said Ellerton Castor, President and CEO of Canada Carbon.

Graphite plays an essential role in the energy transition, as well as in the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries, which are vital to the electrification of transportation and the economy. This critical mineral can enable Quebec to make further progress in its electrification policies, in its efforts to combat climate change and to secure a crucial resource in the current geopolitical context.

About Notre-Dame-du-Laus

The Municipality of Notre-Dame-du-Laus is part of the Antoine-Labelle MRC, located in the Laurentians region. Located in the southwest of the MRC, it covers a total area of 866 kilometres2, or 14.9% of the MRC's municipalized territory. It is bordered to the north by the municipalities of Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain, Lac-du-Cerf and Kiamika, and to the north and east by a vast non-municipalized territory that forms part of the Papineau-Labelle wildlife reserve. To the southeast, it is bordered by the Papineau MRC, and to the southwest by the Vallée-de-la-Gatineau MRC.

About Canada Carbon Inc.

Canada Carbon Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of graphite deposits. The company has acquired two historic graphite mines, the Miller and Asbury mines, located respectively in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and Notre-Dame-du-Laus, Quebec. Canada Carbon is committed to realizing its potential as a producer of high-quality graphite while maintaining the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility.

For more information on Canada Carbon's mining activities, please visit our website at www.canadacarbon.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CANADA CARBON INC., "Ellerton Castor", Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Venture Building, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto (Ontario) M5C 1P1, T: (905) 407-1212, Email: [email protected], Web: www.canadacarbon.com; NOTRE-DAME-DU-LAUS, "Yves Plouffe'', Deputy Mayor, Bureau municipal, 66, rue Principale C.P. 10, Notre-Dame-du-Laus (Québec) J0X 2M0, T : (819) 767-2247, Email : [email protected], Web : www.notre-dame-du-laus.ca