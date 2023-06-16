OSHAWA, ON, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, announced an investment of more than $82.4 million to construct and repair 212 shelter beds and transitional homes for women and children fleeing violence. Through 12 projects, this federal investment will build shelter beds and transitional homes in the following communities:

Oshawa, Ontario

Lac La Biche, Alberta

Red Deer, Alberta

Kelowna, British Columbia

Squamish, British Columbia

Terrace, British Columbia

Dog Creek, Manitoba

Fisher River, Manitoba

Fort Erie, Ontario

Kenora, Ontario

Sioux Lookout, Ontario

St. Catharines, Ontario

The Government of Canada is providing this funding through the Women and Children Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative, announced in Budget 2021, under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund. Today's announcement includes funding from the second window of this $250 million initiative to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of 560 shelter beds and transitional homes for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

This investment builds on $121.2 million announced in May 2021 as part of the first window to construct and repair over 430 shelter beds and transitional homes. Together, these efforts have resulted in the creation or repair of over 640 shelter beds and transitional homes, surpassing the Government of Canada's initial target by nearly 90 units. These funds will help the Government of Canada address gender-based violence.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. A place where a child is able to learn and grow in a stable environment. This is why the Government of Canada is providing funding to build and operate over 200 new shelter beds and transitional homes across Canada. These new shelter beds and transitional homes mean that women and children fleeing violence in communities across Canada will have more places to turn to. They will provide the foundation they need to rebuild their lives, heal, and gain independence. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our government is committed to making sure that survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence have access to affordable and safe housing across Canada. We have made an investment in the Children Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative to ensure that anyone who has to flee their homes will have a place where they can stay. We need to continue not only listening to survivors, but also to learning from their experiences." – The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick facts:

With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHS's National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, veterans and young adults.

, the NHS's National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs.

To learn more on the work of Family Violence Prevention Program in supporting Indigenous women, children, and Indigenous communities, visit here.

