Traditional and Ancestral Territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations, Vancouver, BC

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada; the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs; the Honourable Niki Sharma, Attorney General of British Columbia; and the Honourable Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General of British Columbia, met with Kory Wilson, Chair of the British Columbia First Nations Justice Council (BCFNJC), and its directors, for the second annual tripartite meeting. As per the Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the BCFNJC, Canada, and British Columbia, the purpose of the Annual Tripartite Ministers' Meeting is to discuss how to advance justice issues as outlined in the BC First Nations Justice Strategy (the BC Strategy).

The meeting was held at the recently established Vancouver Indigenous Justice Centre (IJC) which provides culturally grounded legal services and supports to Indigenous people. The Vancouver IJC is concrete evidence of the progress that can be achieved by First Nations working together with BC and Canada toward increasing holistic wellness, safety and security for all Indigenous people, including First Nations communities and their members.

In August 2021, the Department of Justice Canada (JUS), the Government of BC and the BCFNJC signed an MOU, committing to work together to advance shared First Nations justice priorities—including through the BC Strategy and Canada's development of a federal Indigenous Justice Strategy. In May 2023, Public Safety Canada joined JUS in signing on to the Tripartite MOU.

During today's meeting, the BCFNJC, BC and Canada discussed how the BC Strategy aligns with and informs provincial and federal Indigenous justice initiatives, including any new priorities that impact work in this area, and how Canada and BC envision supporting the restoration of First Nations legal traditions and structures. Additionally, discussions focused on how the BC Strategy can inform the federal Indigenous Justice Strategy.

This work is a key part of the shared vision and commitments of the BCFNJC, the Government of BC and the Government of Canada in supporting concrete progress in the implementation of the BC Strategy, as well as advancing the development of a federal Indigenous Justice Strategy to address systemic racism and overrepresentation of Indigenous peoples in the Canadian justice system.

The BC Strategy, borne from the initial partnership between BCFNJC and the Province of BC, has a goal to establish 15 Indigenous Justice Centres (IJC) throughout the province by 2025, advancing reconciliation under the provincial Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, and the federal United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, with financial support from both BC and Canada. The IJCs are being established to provide culturally appropriate resources and supports for Indigenous clients. As of January 11, 2024, there are nine physical IJCs and one virtual IJC operating in BC.

This tripartite meeting is another important step towards improving BC's justice system and embracing First Nation justice strategies that help promote cultural understanding, address systemic issues of racism, and increase community safety.

"We are moving forward together in transforming how BC First Nations interact with the justice system and creating a more culturally responsive, fair and accessible justice system for all. I look forward to advancing this, and other Indigenous justice priorities, including our federal Indigenous Justice Strategy, to address systemic racism and overrepresentation of Indigenous peoples in the Canadian justice system."

The Honourable Arif Virani, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"Today's meeting was a key opportunity for all of us to touch base on the work that is being done to create a justice system that encompasses the perspectives of all British Columbians and Canadians – and especially Indigenous Canadians. We will continue to build safer communities, in collaboration with our partners in British Columbia and across the country."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"Today marks a significant milestone in the BC First Nations Justice Council's (BCFNJC) ongoing work to advance Indigenous-led justice in the province. We are elated that for the first time, BCFNJC has the fulsome support of our federal government partners responsible for corrections, policing and public safety as this is vital to the implementation of the BC First Nations Justice Strategy. Collaborative partnerships and substantive funding from our government partners are needed to support the transformation of the colonial justice system and to reverse its harmful, ongoing impacts on the lives of Indigenous people. We are grateful that the federal and provincial governments have recognized this by signing onto the Tripartite MOU and joining BCFNJC in dialogue."

Kory Wilson (Puglid),

Chair of the British Columbia First Nations Justice Council

"The BC First Nations Justice Strategy is already making a positive impact, shaping a path to justice that meets the unique needs of Indigenous Peoples. There is much more work ahead to advance reconciliation, and I look forward to working together to improve our colonial justice system, while dismantling barriers to recognizing Indigenous laws, traditions and customs."

The Honourable Niki Sharma Attorney General of British Columbia

"In British Columbia we are working hard to promote meaningful change in reducing the overrepresentation of Indigenous Peoples involved with the criminal justice system. Our government is continuing to work with the First Nations Justice Council to advance public safety priorities for First Nations and Indigenous Peoples through changes to the Police Act, and priority work is underway by BC Corrections to enhance the role of culture in healing and rehabilitation, creating a safer and more inclusive province for all."

The Honourable Mike Farnworth Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General of British Columbia

Quick Facts:

The BCFNJC represents First Nations in BC on justice-related issues to bring about transformative change to the legal system. BCFNJC is guided by a strong leadership body that is comprised of six directors: Kory Wilson (Puglid), Chief Lydia Hwitsum (Xtli'li'ye), Clifford White ( Nees Ma 'Outa), Andrea Hilland (Asits'amniyaak), Boyd Peters (Xoyet thet), and Cloy-e-iis Dr. Judith Sayers .

(Puglid), Chief (Xtli'li'ye), ( 'Outa), (Asits'amniyaak), (Xoyet thet), and Cloy-e-iis Dr. . The BC Strategy advances 25 individual strategies and 43 corresponding actions along two tracks of transformative change. Signed March 6, 2020 , the BC Strategy was jointly developed by the BCFNJC, BC First Nations communities and the Province of British Columbia . In addition to the reformation of the current justice system, the Strategy also seeks to restore First Nations' legal traditions and structures.

, the BC Strategy was jointly developed by the BCFNJC, BC First Nations communities and the Province of . In addition to the reformation of the current justice system, the Strategy also seeks to restore First Nations' legal traditions and structures. Presumption of diversion is a core value of the BC Strategy that means at every point in time – pre-charge, post-charge, post-plea, and post-conviction – opportunities for culturally appropriate alternative responses to the existing justice system are considered, with the presumption that, whenever appropriate, these alternative responses should be the first option.

The signing of the MOU and funding for Indigenous Justice Centres respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action 30, 38, and 42 and the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls' Call for Justice 5.15.

5.15. The signing of the MOU also aligns with the commitment to implement Shared Priority Measure 28 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act Action Plan.

Action Plan. Through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada provided $28.6 million over five years to support Community Justice Centre (CJC) pilot projects in British Columbia ( $8.9 million over five years), Manitoba and Ontario , as well as consultation to expand the CJCs concept to other provinces and territories. The funding for Indigenous Justice Centres falls under this initiative.

provided over five years to support Community Justice Centre (CJC) pilot projects in ( over five years), and , as well as consultation to expand the CJCs concept to other provinces and territories. The funding for Indigenous Justice Centres falls under this initiative. CJCs—including BC's Indigenous Justice Centres — are an innovative approach for moving justice out of the traditional courtroom, and into a community setting. CJCs bring together justice, health, employment, education and social services to collectively address the root cause of crime, break the cycle, and improve public safety and community well-being. Through the integration of culturally appropriate services, CJCs can help decrease the overrepresentation of Indigenous peoples in the criminal justice system and provide solutions to systemic issues.

Through Budget 2023, the Province provided $44 million over three years to support the opening of the 10 initial Indigenous Justice Centres announced as part of the Safer Communities Action Plan.

over three years to support the opening of the 10 initial Indigenous Justice Centres announced as part of the Safer Communities Action Plan. There are Indigenous Justice Centres in Vancouver , Victoria , Nanaimo , Surrey , Kelowna , Merritt , Prince George , Prince Rupert and Chilliwack , and one virtual centre that serves the rest of the province—with plans for six more physical centres in 2024-2025. The establishment of Indigenous Justice Centres across British Columbia is one of the key actions mandated in the BC Strategy (Strategy 4). Through the MOU, the Government of Canada is also providing $300,000 over four years for Gladue education and training of justice professionals until 2025, as well as $547,390 annually in ongoing funding for Gladue reports (flowing through an agreement with the Province of BC).

, and one virtual centre that serves the rest of the province—with plans for six more physical centres in 2024-2025. The establishment of Indigenous Justice Centres across is one of the key actions mandated in the BC Strategy (Strategy 4). Through the MOU, the Government of is also providing over four years for Gladue education and training of justice professionals until 2025, as well as annually in ongoing funding for Gladue reports (flowing through an agreement with the Province of BC). The Government of Canada has also provided the BCFNJC with a total of $1.5 million for capacity building (flowed via Indigenous Services Canada) to support the Council's important work in implementing the BC Strategy.

