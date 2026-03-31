OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is strengthening accountability for passport processing by introducing a new guarantee for passport services.

Today, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that, effective April 1, 2026, applicants will receive a full refund of their passport or travel document fee if it takes more than 30 business days to process their application. If processing exceeds 30 business days, refunds will be issued automatically. Processing time starts when a complete application is received and ends when the passport or travel document is printed and verified. It does not include mailing time. A complete application includes a filled-out form, all required documents, such as a passport photo that meets requirements, and the full payment of fees.

The "30 days or free" guarantee provides a clear and consistent standard for applicants, no matter how they apply. Most passport applications are processed within service standards, but applicants should be compensated when the government does not meet them.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to improve passport and travel document services, and provide a more consistent and predictable experience for applicants.

Quotes:

"Canadians expect reliable services from their government. While most passports are processed within our service standards, our new refund policy reflects our commitment to maintaining excellence in our passport delivery system. As with all our services and programs, we're focused on maximizing efficiency and making improvements that make a positive difference for people."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"When Canadians receive the services they need in a timely manner, it means they don't have to take time off work, find childcare or pay more to access services in person. By making services more efficient and better suited for the needs of Canadians, the '30 days or free' passport guarantee reinforces that they can expect timely, predictable service, and it ensures Service Canada remains accountable for meeting established standards."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Quick facts:

Service standards for passport applications vary between 10 and 20 business days plus mailing time, depending on the type of Service Canada Centre they apply at, or if they apply at an embassy or consulate, or through the mail.

This policy does not apply to some administrative services, such as replacement, transfer, or true certified copy fees, or to child refugee travel documents and child certificates of identity, as these are considered low in value under the Service Fees Act urgent and express services, which have separate, shorter timelines; if those timelines are not met, fees are refunded under existing authorities applications processed in exceptional circumstances that may impact operations



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SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Taous Ait, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, People and Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]