LONGUEUIL, QC, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Today the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that Brampton-based company MDA Space will receive $999.8M to continue work on Canadarm3. This milestone marks the last steps to finalize the design, construction and testing of this sophisticated robotic system before delivering Canada's contribution to Gateway, the next major international collaboration in human space exploration.

As a small outpost orbiting the Moon, Gateway will be located one thousand times further from Earth than the International Space Station (ISS) and will be crewed for only a portion of the year, unlike the continuous presence of astronaut crews on the ISS. Canadarm3 will serve as a critical component and will be used to maintain, repair and inspect Gateway, relocate modules, enable science in lunar orbit, help astronauts during spacewalks and capture spacecraft visiting the station. Much like Gateway itself, Canadarm3 operations will be highly autonomous, minimizing the need for direct human intervention, representing a leap forward in spacecraft capability.

With hundreds of Canadian organizations expected to be involved in the Canadarm3 project, thanks to the application of Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, Canada is supporting innovative small and medium-sized businesses and research organizations from across the country. In turn, these companies get to position their capabilities to support cutting-edge space-related activities, such as on-orbit servicing, refuelling of satellites, mission enhancement, orbital debris management and in-space infrastructure assembly. Canadarm3 is driving Canadian businesses and their technologies forward.

Quotes

"This contract highlights Canada's commitment to the next chapter of lunar exploration. Building on the legacy of strategic investments in space robotics, Canadarm3 showcases our commitment to innovation. Beyond enhancing Canada's position of developing and retaining top talents and world-renowned innovators, this initiative supports high-quality jobs and opportunities for growth within the country's expanding space sector."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Canadian robotics have played a critical and game-changing role in the assembly and maintenance of space systems and scientific research for decades. Our expertise is well-regarded and sought after internationally. The Canadian Space Agency is proud to live up to this rich legacy by developing a complex next-generation robotics system and contributing Canadarm3 to Gateway."

Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency

"We are entering an exciting period where Canadarm3 will take shape and come to life on our production floor. Canada's participation in the Artemis program reinforces and expands our national and industry leadership as a new era of space opens up. Leveraging technology derived from Canadarm3, MDA Space has introduced a new suite of commercial space robotics that will provide customers globally with access to the world's most flight-proven space robotics solutions and services."

Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer, MDA Space

Quick facts

Currently planned to launch no earlier than 2029, Canadarm3 will be composed of a next-generation large robotic arm, a small dexterous arm and a set of specialized tools.

Canadarm3 operations will be conducted entirely from Canada , marking a significant step forward in capability, and securing Canada's place among leading space-faring nations.

, marking a significant step forward in capability, and securing place among leading space-faring nations. Over a 10-year period, Canadarm3 investments are expected to create and maintain more than 1,000 well-paying jobs in an industrial sector that is amongst the most innovative and R&D intensive.

In April 2024 , MDA Space launched a suite of commercial robotics products and services derived from Canadarm technology. Two proposed commercial space stations, Axiom Station and Starlab Space LLC, have chosen Canadian space robotics for their ventures.

, MDA Space launched a suite of commercial robotics products and services derived from Canadarm technology. Two proposed commercial space stations, Axiom Station and Starlab Space LLC, have chosen Canadian space robotics for their ventures. Committing Canadarm3 to Gateway ensures a bright future for Canada's space program by securing two astronaut flights to the Moon, including Jeremy Hansen's historic Artemis II mission, and allowing Canada to conduct cutting-edge research and technology development/demonstration that cannot be done on Earth.

Links

