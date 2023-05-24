Canada-Based Fintech Companies Can Compete For $300,000 Cash In The Second Annual Digital Commerce Calgary Fintech Award

CALGARY, AB, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The second annual Digital Commerce Calgary Fintech Award presented by Digital Commerce Bank and Platform Calgary is expanding across Canada. The award application, initially open only to Calgary-based fintech startups or those looking to expand into the city, has now been broadened to include all Canada-based fintech companies without a requirement to relocate or be based in Calgary. This exciting development opens the doors to fintech entrepreneurs nationwide, offering an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their innovation and compete for the coveted award. To accommodate the expanded participation, the application deadline has been extended to June 12, 2023, allowing ample time for all Canada-based fintech companies to submit their applications.

Building upon the resounding success of last year's award, this year's competition is set to be even more impressive with a diverse array of talented fintech startups vying for recognition. The Digital Commerce Calgary Fintech Award provides participants with invaluable coaching, guidance from industry experts, and the chance to compete for three non-dilutive cash prizes, amounting to over $300,000.

"Embracing the spirit of innovation, we are thrilled to announce the Canada-wide expansion of the Digital Commerce Calgary Fintech Award. Now, fintech entrepreneurs from coast to coast have the opportunity to showcase their brilliance and disrupt the financial technology landscape. Let's come together, unite our expertise, and redefine the future of finance on a national scale," says Jeffrey Smith, Co-Founder & CEO of Digital Commerce Bank.

The award competition selects a total of 25 startups to participate in a rigorous 6-week program featuring interactive workshops, leadership panel discussions, coaching, mentorship from industry experts, and unparalleled networking opportunities. The top five selected startups will have the privilege of live-pitching to a distinguished panel of judges, competing for the grand cash prize. The winners will be unveiled during an Award Gala scheduled for October 2023 in Calgary, Alberta.

"Calgary was named one of the top Fintech ecosystems in North America in 2022. By opening up the Digital Commerce Calgary Fintech Award to fintech startups across Canada, we're helping connect startups nationally and showcasing what Calgary has to offer to scaling fintech companies. This award helps set the stage for extraordinary entrepreneurs and innovations that will reshape the fintech landscape nationwide, and highlight Calgary as a fintech hub for startups across Canada looking to expand their operations," Terry Rock, CEO at Platform Calgary.

Last year's winners included Fillip Fleet and Woveo, two financial technology startups that took home a grand total of $310,000 in non-dilutive cash to accelerate their businesses.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies interested in supporting the development of Canada into a global hub for fintech startups through the Digital Commerce Calgary Fintech Award.

For more information about the award and to submit an application, please visit CalgaryFintechAward.com .

Digital Commerce Bank

Digital Commerce Bank is a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank focused on technology and delivering robust and secure payment technologies. The Bank's technology-driven platform provides innovative payment and banking solutions to its corporate clients, enabling businesses to offer their own financial and payment solutions. The Bank's proprietary banking-as-a-service and payment solutions, as well as straightforward APIs, offer clients efficiency, flexibility, and convenience when it comes to integrating services directly to a business' product. The Bank is a member of Payments Canada, and is a principle member of Interac, Visa and MasterCard.

For more information about Digital Commerce Bank, please visit www.DCbank.ca.

Platform Calgary

Platform Calgary is an impact organization whose members are tech companies, large and small, united in a vision of inclusive, innovation-driven prosperity for Calgary. Platform Calgary connects entrepreneurs to a network of 110+ partners focused on helping startups launch and grow at every step of their journey, from ideation through to scale.

The Platform Innovation Centre is the front door to this community — a single point of access for people as they navigate Calgary's innovation ecosystem.

For more information about Platform Calgary, visit: PlatformCalgary.com

