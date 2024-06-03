Investments will leverage international expertise to tackle global challenges caused by climate change.

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Interdisciplinary research collaboration helps address Canadian and international challenges, both present and future. It brings new perspectives and innovative solutions for the benefit of society, while cementing Canada's position as a leader in interdisciplinary science and innovation.

Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced more than $92 million in funding through the New Frontiers in Research Fund (NFRF) to support 165 Canadian-led research projects through two initiatives: the 2023 International Joint Initiative for Research in Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation, and the 2023 Exploration competition.

Canada led the international joint initiative with an investment of $60 million to support 32 international interdisciplinary research projects, involving 424 researchers from 45 countries. These three-year projects focus on designing and implementing adaptation and mitigation strategies for vulnerable groups. These groups are currently the most impacted by climate change effects, because of their physical and socio-economic vulnerability. The initiative is also the result of a collaboration with research funders from Brazil, Germany, Norway, South Africa, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States, who together contributed a total of more than $30 million in additional funding to the research projects.

Each year, the NFRF Exploration competition supports research that brings various disciplines together in new ways and from bold, innovative perspectives. Exploration grants support research with a range of impacts—economic, scientific, artistic, cultural, social, technological, environmental or health-related. This year, $33 million was awarded to 133 research projects that focus on topics such as exploring the outer reaches of Earth's atmosphere and the cosmos from a high-Arctic perspective, transforming AI software concepts into smart mechanical systems, and using liquid biopsies to better detect breast cancer.

"Science and research are essential to combating climate change, one of the most significant threats to the future well-being and prosperity of our planet. The investments announced today help bring world-leading researchers together to work on innovative research projects that could have significant impacts. By bringing disciplines together in unexpected ways, we are responding to the challenges Canada and the world are facing."

—The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Climate change and the disasters it causes, like wildfires which produce toxic smoke, pose significant challenges to public health. The research we are investing in today will examine the urgent action required to mitigate climate change and protect the health and well-being of people living in Canada."

—The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health

"Climate change and its various economic and social impacts are observed globally. By supporting game-changing interdisciplinary research and fostering international collaboration for innovative projects, our government is committed to finding innovative solutions that could have a significant impact on some of the world's most vulnerable populations."

—The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue

"Supported by Government of Canada investments, these research teams are solidifying Canada's position as a leader in collaborative, interdisciplinary research that addresses global priority areas. The NFRF grants also show the Canada Research Coordinating Committee's commitment to keeping our research at the forefront of the international research ecosystem."

—Alejandro Adem, Chair, Canada Research Coordinating Committee; and President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council

The International Joint Initiative for Research in Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation required that projects address at least two of the eight representative key risks identified in the Sixth Assessment Report of the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The report highlights the unprecedented changes in Earth's climate that are being observed in every region, impacting all ecosystems and societies, and that will continue to intensify with further warming.





The NFRF Exploration stream supports projects that bring disciplines together to reach beyond traditional disciplinary or common interdisciplinary approaches by research teams. Researchers are encouraged to undertake research that would defy current paradigms; bring disciplines together in unexpected ways and from bold, innovative perspectives; and have the potential to be disruptive or deliver game-changing impacts.





NFRF supports world-leading interdisciplinary, international, high-risk / high-reward, transformative and rapid-response Canadian-led research.





The NFRF program is under the strategic direction of the Canada Research Coordinating Committee, a body designed to advance priorities and coordinate policies and programs of Canada's research funding agencies and the Canada Foundation for Innovation. NFRF is managed by the Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat, which is housed at the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC), on behalf of Canada's three federal research funding agencies—the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council and SSHRC.

