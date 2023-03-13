The Home of the Whopper brings new brand positioning north of the border, celebrating Guests as the royalty they uniquely are.

TORONTO, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians may have already heard the incredibly catchy "Whopper, Whopper" jingle at the forefront of the new Burger King brand positioning and marketing campaign. "You Rule" has already proven to be more than a marketing campaign since launching in the U.S., and similarly, as "You Rule" officially launches in Canada today, it will impact every Guest touchpoint from traditional advertising to the in-restaurant experience.

"Since lighting our very first flame grill, we've stayed true to one singular promise: at BK, you can have it your way. We'll never stop serving up the Whopper our Guests love, just the way they want it - and this new positioning is more than just an invitation to customize your food. It's an encouragement to live your life, whatever and however that may be," said Matt Wright, General Manager, Burger King Canada. "You Rule celebrates the little things we can control in life, and empowers our Guests to rule their day when visiting our restaurants."

Developed in partnership with Burger King U.S. creative agency OKRP, "You Rule" is an amplification of the brand's long time "Have it Your Way" slogan and comes to life through a new inescapable jingle that modernizes the classic "Have it Your Way" jingle from the 1970s.

The Burger King "You Rule" campaign rolls out nationally beginning March 13. In addition to in-restaurant signage and owned social content, the brand is bringing the viral ad spot focused on the one, the only, the Whopper, to Canadians nationwide. The commercial can be viewed HERE .

