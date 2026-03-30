NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, announced $5 million through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing Fund (CGAH) to repair and retrofit 35 homes in North Vancouver. The Federation of Canadian Municipalities, through its Sustainable Affordable Housing (SAH) initiative, also provided a $280,000 grant to plan and study energy‑efficient retrofits for the 35‑unit affordable housing building. Significant building envelope upgrades include improving the air tightness of the building, upgrading the insulation, windows and patio doors, as well as installing Energy Recovery Ventilators, heat pumps, low flow water fixtures, and LED lighting.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Member of Parliament for North Vancouver-Capilano, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Sarah Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Hiy̓ám̓ ta Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Housing Society

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to helping communities reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions, and upgrade their aging housing stock. This project will extend the life of Ocean View Apartments and make these 35 homes more sustainable, affordable, and comfortable for current and future residents." – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Member of Parliament for North Vancouver-Capilano, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"It is more important than ever that our people have access to a range of affordable housing options that enable them to live in our traditional territory. We are incredibly thankful to our partners, funders, the Squamish Nation and our many allies, that are helping to create rental housing and a healthy place to live for Squamish people, their families, and our communities."– Sarah Silva, Chief Executive Officer Hiy̓ám̓ ta Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Housing Society

"This building has gone from fighting for survival, to aspiring to its most sustainable future - a journey that began when it was protected through the Rental Protection Fund. The magic of the model is what protection makes possible, and this funding announcement will ensure an entire community becomes more resilient and public investment has even greater impact. Secure first, strengthen together, so residents and communities can thrive." - Katie Maslechko, CEO, Rental Protection Fund

"Projects like this are proof that affordable housing and climate action are not competing priorities, they're actually deeply connected. FCM is proud to support the Ocean View Apartments retrofit, which will deliver energy efficiency, affordability, and resilience to residents for years to come." – Rebecca Bligh, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick Facts:

The Canada Greener Affordable Housing Fund (CGAH) was providing $1.2 billion to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. CGAH was a financing program to help community housing providers complete deep energy retrofits on their multi-unit residential buildings, improving their quality and adapting homes to the effects of climate change and extreme weather events leading to deep reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. CGAH provided contributions for pre-retrofit activities needed to plan, prepare, and apply for retrofit funding as well as forgivable and low-interest loans to help finance building retrofits and activities needed to meet climate objectives. The application portal is now closed as all funding has been committed.



was providing $1.2 billion to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. Funding provided for 165 West 6 Street includes: $5 million from the federal government, through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing fund $145,00 from VanCity $280,000 from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, $88,000 from Clean BC $9.4 million from the British Columbia Rental Protection Fund supported the acquisition of the property by Hiy̓ám̓ ta Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Housing Society in 2024



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]