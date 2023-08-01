OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's Express Entry system is now tailored to provide a streamlined and efficient pathway for individuals with expertise in critical fields. By prioritizing the invitation of skilled newcomers with experience in the trades, Canada aims to meet the increasing demand for talent and fill key positions that contribute to the nation's economic growth and advancement.

On May 31, the Honourable Sean Fraser, the previous Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced changes to Express Entry through category-based selection. These changes help address labour shortages that support an identified economic goal by inviting candidates with specific work experience or French language ability to apply for permanent residence.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, the new Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the first trades round for category-based selection will open this week. This focus on candidates with trades expertise—including carpentry, plumbing, and welding—will help Canada's construction sector attract the skilled talent it needs across the country.

Category-based selection signals Canada's commitment to attract top global talent and help meet the need for tradespeople to support the economy. These category-based selection rounds will continue throughout the year, alongside general invitation rounds, and more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Quotes:

"It's absolutely critical to address the shortage of skilled trades workers in our country, and part of the solution is helping the construction sector find and maintain the workers it needs. This round of category-based selection recognizes these skilled trades workers as essential, and I look forward to welcoming more of these talented individuals to Canada."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts:

Associated links:

Follow us:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: Contacts for media only: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Press Secretary, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]