BERLIN, Germany, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's new government has a mandate to strengthen and diversify our international relationships. In the face of a shifting global trade landscape, that mandate has only increased in importance. To that end, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, travelled to Germany to strengthen our trade and commercial ties and build new partnerships in the rapidly growing market for critical minerals.

Earlier this year at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Prime Minister Carney introduced the Critical Minerals Production Alliance – a Canada-led initiative that leverages trusted international partnerships to enhance critical mineral supply chains for collective defence and advanced technology.

Today, in Berlin, Canada and Germany signed a Joint Declaration of Intent to deepen co-operation to secure critical mineral supply chains, increase collaboration on research and development, and co-fund new critical mineral projects that contribute to a range of industries – from electric vehicle manufacturing to defence and aerospace.

To that end, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Tim Hodgson, announced that Isabella Chan, Senior Assistant Deputy Minister for the Lands and Minerals Sector at Natural Resources Canada, will serve as Canada's Special Envoy to advance this partnership, and welcomed the appointment of Matthias Koehler, the German government's Deputy Director General of Raw Materials Policy, as its Special Envoy for this initiative.

With vast energy and natural resources, Canada has what the world needs to meet the demands of the future. By partnering with Germany, the largest economy in Europe, Canada will boost domestic investment and create higher-paying jobs, while accelerating the clean energy transition and strengthening transatlantic security.

Prime Minister Carney and Chancellor Merz also discussed Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine – underlining that no decisions about Ukraine should be taken without Ukraine, and no decisions about Europe should be taken without Europe. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine following this weekend's meetings in Kyiv with President Zelenskyy, outlining Canada's recent allocation of $2 billion in military assistance. He echoed that credible security guarantees will be instrumental in creating the conditions for durable, lasting peace.

The Prime Minister also underlined the potential for deeper bilateral collaboration between Canada and Germany on liquified natural gas (LNG) and hydrogen, including through the Canada-Germany Energy Partnership. Canada will begin discussions regarding the supply of LNG to German buyers, while advancing co-operation under the Canada-Germany Hydrogen Alliance to develop a transatlantic hydrogen trade corridor that supports the clean energy transition and strengthens energy security.

"Canada has immense potential to be a leading and reliable global supplier of critical minerals, and Canada and Germany are natural strategic partners in this mission. As Germany's domestic demand for critical minerals grows and it diversifies its supply chains, Canadian workers and industries can be the strong, stable provider of these indispensable resources."

— The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"Canada and Germany share a deep commitment to democracy, security, and sustainability – and German industry needs resources Canada can offer amidst global uncertainty. We are seizing this moment to build, secure, and compete together, in order to show the world that countries like Canada and Germany punch above their weight and lead as pillars of partnership and prosperity."

— The Hon. Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada is an ideal strategic partner – we have the critical minerals and natural resources, as well as the workers, businesses, and know-how to get them to market. By strengthening our economic and industrial partnership with Germany, we are boosting Canada's economic resilience and advancing Canada's strategic interests alongside reliable allies."

— The Hon. Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

During his trip to Germany , Prime Minister Carney was accompanied the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Tim Hodgson , the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Mélanie Joly , and the Minister of National Defence, David J. McGuinty .

, Prime Minister Carney was accompanied the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, , the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Mélanie , and the Minister of National Defence, . Today's announcement builds on commitments from the 2025 G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta , where leaders announced the G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan and welcomed the Critical Minerals Production Alliance.

, where leaders announced the G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan and welcomed the Critical Minerals Production Alliance. While in Berlin , the Prime Minister also welcomed agreements between several Canadian and German companies:

, the Prime Minister also welcomed agreements between several Canadian and German companies: Troilus Gold Corporation, a Canadian development-stage mining company reached a supply agreement with Aurubis AG, a leading European smelting and recycling group headquartered in Hamburg, Germany . Aurubis is expected to purchase a significant portion of Troilus' future copper concentrate production under this long-term agreement.

. Aurubis is expected to purchase a significant portion of Troilus' future copper concentrate production under this long-term agreement.

Torngat Metals, a Québec-based rare earths development company, and Vacuumschmelze (VAC), a global leader in the production of rare earth permanent magnets, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) toward an agreement with Torngat Metals for the long-term supply of fully traceable and responsibly produced separated rare earth oxides to VAC.



Rock Tech Lithium, a Canadian-German cleantech company, signed a MOU with Enertrag to connect their lithium conversion plant in Guben, Germany , to Enertrag's solar and offshore wind farms. This will allow Rock Tech Lithium to decarbonize its operations and offer more competitive pricing.

, to Enertrag's solar and offshore wind farms. This will allow Rock Tech Lithium to decarbonize its operations and offer more competitive pricing. The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy is increasing the supply of responsibly sourced critical minerals and supporting the development of domestic and global value chains.

Canada and Germany will continue to discuss energy policy issues through the Canada-Germany Energy Partnership as well as advance collective energy security and innovation priorities at this fall's G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting, in the Greater Toronto Area , Ontario .

