GUYSBOROUGH, NS, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Vernon Pitts, Warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG), announced over $3.9 million in joint funding to extend the network of sidewalks in the Guysborough community, a growth center in MODG. This investment will increase pedestrian safety by taking residents and visitors from adjacent communities off the gravel shoulder on Route 16 and onto an expanded network of sidewalks.

The project will construct over 2,500 metres of sidewalk, as well as benches, signage, and crosswalks. 980 metres of new sidewalk will connect the existing sidewalk along Main Street, to medical facilities, as well as senior and nursing homes on the northern side of Guysborough. An additional 1,610 meters of sidewalk towards the south will connect residents to essential businesses and services, including grocery and hardware stores, as well as provincial government offices and employment services.

Once completed, the sidewalk extension will provide safe, inclusive transportation options for residents and a healthier means of travel with a significantly reduced carbon footprint. By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Investments in active transportation infrastructure help build inclusive, connected communities, where everyone can access essential services and local businesses. Paving sidewalks on busy roads is essential to keep residents safe as they move around the community, go to work each day and pick up groceries for their families. The expansion of active transportation networks in Canadian communities is an important way in which our Government is working to reduce congestion and emissions, promote healthier lifestyles, and protect our environment, all together making our communities safe for everyone."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"An expansion of the sidewalk network in Guysborough has been on the radar of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough for many years. This investment in active transportation infrastructure allows the designated Growth Center of Guysborough to become an inclusive and more cohesive community on the move. This expansion greatly improves walkability in the Shiretown of Guysborough by creating safe connectivity between the healthcare facilities, school, recreational facilities, government offices, retail and service providers, all the while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle for our residents and visitors to the area."

Vernon Pitts, Warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough

The Government of Canada is investing $2,374,800 for this project through the Active Transportation Fund, while the Municipality of the District of Guysborough is providing $1,583,200 .

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to support an increase in the 'modal share' of active transportation, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

