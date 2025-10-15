LONDON, ON, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to build up supply and bring down costs. The Government of Canada is stepping up with unprecedented investments to supercharge housing construction across Canada. To that end, the federal government launched Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable housing at scale, including transitional and supportive housing, deeply affordable and community housing, and affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working together with the private and non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and pace not seen in generations. These investments are also providing Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing.

Today, the federal government, along with the City of London announced more than $10 million in combined funding to help build 42 secure, affordable supportive homes in London.

The announcement was made by Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London Centre and the Honourable Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Josh Morgan, Mayor of London.

The supportive homes at 392 South Street, located within the former War Memorial Children's Hospital, are being developed by Indwell as part of the redevelopment of the old Victoria Hospital lands. The Hilda Stuarts Lofts project will provide access to safe and supportive spaces for individuals in London who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Budget 2025, to be tabled next month, will build on this momentum with further measures to lower costs for builders, catalyse private capital, and double the pace of homebuilding across Canada. Budget 2025 will spend less on government operations and reduce waste, so we can invest more to grow our economy, build more homes, and make life more affordable for you.

Quotes:

"Through investments in rental housing, our government is supporting those who need it most, here in London and across the country. We are committed to strengthening communities through initiatives like this one." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Every Canadian has a right to a safe, affordable home to call their own. That is why this government is collaborating with provincial and municipal governments to deliver good, quality homes to areas that need them most. This project will provide more safe, affordable homes for residents in a key area of London. It's also another step forward in building an economy that serves everyone." – Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London Centre

"Our government is committed to ensuring that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to a safe and stable home. This project is a vital step toward providing affordable rental housing for those who need it most in London. It highlights the power of collaboration, and it's yet another key step in our bold, forward-thinking plan to build a stronger and more resilient Canada"- The Honourable Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West

"This important investment is another example of the strong collaborative relationships our city has fostered across governments. As we tackle the housing crisis together and deliver more homes for Londoners, our partners know investments here yield results. Council and I are committed to delivering diverse options across the housing spectrum and, with exciting developments already underway in the area, this project will further enhance the tremendous vision of SoHo that we already see taking shape with more affordable, first-rate units''– Josh Morgan, Mayor of London

"The Federal government has consistently provided significant funding for Indwell's supportive housing projects across Ontario. We are grateful for CMHC's support to redevelop this historic building into 42 new apartment homes for some of London's most marginalized community members. A year from now, we'll be opening these doors together, creating solutions to homelessness in our community." – Jeff Neven, CEO, Indwell

Quick Facts:

As of June 2025, the federal government has committed $69.62 billion to support the creation of over 170,700 units and the repair of over 322,300 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of June 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $12.91 billion to support the creation of over 50,300 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. A dedicated $50 million stream under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (now AHF) was dedicated to support Black-led organizations to build housing, as well as more affordable housing for Black renter households. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the Affordable Housing Fund's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the Affordable Housing Fund's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The federal government also recently released 50 downloadable technical design packages for the Housing Design Catalogue, featuring standardized housing designs for rowhouses, fourplexes, sixplexes and accessory dwelling units across the country. These designs for gentle density help builders and communities reduce the time and cost of developing construction plans, helping to accelerate approvals and construction starts. It will make it easier to add new housing options in established neighbourhoods and prioritizes wood-frame construction that supports local jobs and grows our economy.

Funding for this project is as follows: $120,000 from CMHC' Seed funding program $8.6 million from the Affordable Housing Fund $2.6 million from City of London.



