TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Recognizing the immense value and transformative potential that STEM professionals bring to the country, Canada's Express Entry system is now tailored to provide a streamlined and efficient pathway for individuals with expertise in these critical fields. By prioritizing the invitation of skilled newcomers with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) experience, Canada aims to meet the growing demand for talent and fill key positions that contribute to the nation's economic growth and technological advancement

Key sectors across Canada are experiencing worker shortages, and immigration is helping to fill these labour gaps. Last month, Minister Fraser announced new changes to Express Entry through category-based selection. These changes help address labour needs that support an identified economic goal, and strengthen Francophone immigration by inviting candidates with specific work experience or language ability to apply for permanent residence.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Minister Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the first STEM round for category-based selection will open the week of July 5. This focus on candidates with STEM expertise – including data scientists, software developers and programmers, mathematicians, statisticians and actuaries, and electrical and electronics engineers – will help Canada's science and technology sector, bringing in the skilled talent that businesses need to drive innovation and achieve their growth potential.

This announcement signals a momentous milestone in Canada's commitment to attracting top global talent and solidifying its position as a leader in research, development, and innovation. By inviting more skilled workers in these professions, category-based selection supports Canada's commitment to welcome in-demand professionals into communities across the country. Alongside general invitation rounds, these category-based selection rounds will continue throughout the year, and more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

This announcement advances the Government of Canada's efforts to retain and recruit top candidates to address STEM workforce challenges, and builds on the recent launch of the Tech Talent Attraction Strategy.

Quotes:

"Canada's ability to remain at the cutting edge of science, technology, engineering and mathematics depends largely on our country's ability to recruit top talent from around the world. I'm excited to announce this STEM category-based selection round with my colleague, Minster Champagne, which will increase access to permanent residence for skilled workers with STEM experience. We look forward to welcoming these talented and innovative newcomers to our country."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"One of Canada's greatest strengths is its ability to attract talent. This new STEM-focused category-based selection round will support our science and technology sector and its workforce, by attracting even more of the skilled talent that companies need to drive innovation and realize their growth potential. Combining its unparalleled ability to attract talent with the innovative capacity of its entrepreneurs, Canada is the best place in the world to start and scale a technology company."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts:

Express Entry is Canada's flagship application management system for those seeking to immigrate permanently through the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, the Canadian Experience Class and a portion of the Provincial Nominee Program.

flagship application management system for those seeking to immigrate permanently through the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, the Canadian Experience Class and a portion of the Provincial Nominee Program. In June 2022 , the Government of Canada made changes to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to allow for the selection of immigrants based on key attributes that support economic priorities, such as specific work experience or knowledge of French.

, the Government of made changes to the to allow for the selection of immigrants based on key attributes that support economic priorities, such as specific work experience or knowledge of French. On May 31, 2023 , Minister Fraser announced the first-ever launch of category-based selection, a new process to welcome skilled newcomers with work experience in priority jobs as permanent residents.

, Minister Fraser announced the first-ever launch of category-based selection, a new process to welcome skilled newcomers with work experience in priority jobs as permanent residents. The categories were determined following extensive consultations with provincial and territorial partners, stakeholders and the public, as well as a review of labour market needs. A complete list of eligible jobs for the new categories is available on our website.

Immigration accounts for almost 100% of Canada's labour force growth, helping to addresses labour shortages in key sectors.

labour force growth, helping to addresses labour shortages in key sectors. Under the Canada–Québec Accord, Quebec establishes its own immigration levels. From 2018 to 2022, admissions under the Federal High-Skilled program accounted for between 34% and 40% of overall French-speaking admissions outside Quebec .

