News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
May 20, 2026, 11:42 ET
May 20, 2026, 11:42 ET
SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.
Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.
As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.
Today, the federal government announced nearly $13 million in funding through the Affordable Housing Fund in Sault Ste. Marie. Located at 259 Great Northern Road, the project converts a former 17-unit motel into a 33-unit, three-storey complex for transitional housing. It will support members of the Missanabie Cree First Nation, or other Indigenous individuals experiencing housing insecurity by providing a safe, supportive, and culturally grounded environment. Featuring space for traditional ceremonies, the centrally located site offers easy access to transit, essential services, and a connection to the band office through an on-site support person, enhancing accessibility for residents.
The announcement was made by Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie--Algoma, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Chief Jason Gauthier, Missanabie Cree First Nation.
The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.
Quotes:
"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to housing. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada
"Our Government is continuing to investing in affordable housing here in Sault Ste. Marie and across Canada. With our partner, Missanabie Cree First Nation, we are providing a helping hand for those in need of affordable housing, and in doing so we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community. – Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie--Algoma
"This project is about creating opportunity, stability, and community. It will provide safe, culturally grounded housing for Missanabie Cree First Nation members and others in Sault Ste. Marie, while enhancing a well-loved corner of our city. We are proud to bring forward a development that reflects both our values and revitalizes and enhances the character of the neighbourhood." – Chief Jason Gauthier, Missanabie Cree First Nation
"This project represents the best of what adaptive reuse can achieve--honouring the history of a well-known local landmark while transforming it into something that meets the needs of today's community. Our goal is to create a safe, welcoming, culturally grounded place for people during important transitions in their lives, while contributing positively to one of the city's most beautiful corridors."
– Joseph Sayers, CEO of Missanabie Cree Business LP
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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
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