SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government announced nearly $13 million in funding through the Affordable Housing Fund in Sault Ste. Marie. Located at 259 Great Northern Road, the project converts a former 17-unit motel into a 33-unit, three-storey complex for transitional housing. It will support members of the Missanabie Cree First Nation, or other Indigenous individuals experiencing housing insecurity by providing a safe, supportive, and culturally grounded environment. Featuring space for traditional ceremonies, the centrally located site offers easy access to transit, essential services, and a connection to the band office through an on-site support person, enhancing accessibility for residents.

The announcement was made by Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie--Algoma, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Chief Jason Gauthier, Missanabie Cree First Nation.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to housing. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our Government is continuing to investing in affordable housing here in Sault Ste. Marie and across Canada. With our partner, Missanabie Cree First Nation, we are providing a helping hand for those in need of affordable housing, and in doing so we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community. – Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie--Algoma

"This project is about creating opportunity, stability, and community. It will provide safe, culturally grounded housing for Missanabie Cree First Nation members and others in Sault Ste. Marie, while enhancing a well-loved corner of our city. We are proud to bring forward a development that reflects both our values and revitalizes and enhances the character of the neighbourhood." – Chief Jason Gauthier, Missanabie Cree First Nation

"This project represents the best of what adaptive reuse can achieve--honouring the history of a well-known local landmark while transforming it into something that meets the needs of today's community. Our goal is to create a safe, welcoming, culturally grounded place for people during important transitions in their lives, while contributing positively to one of the city's most beautiful corridors."

– Joseph Sayers, CEO of Missanabie Cree Business LP

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided for 259 Great Northern Road is as follows: $12.9 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $250,000 from CMHC's Seed funding program



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]