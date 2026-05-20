News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
May 20, 2026, 11:15 ET
May 20, 2026, 11:15 ET
HAMILTON, ON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.
Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.
As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.
Today, the federal government, announced over $35 million in funding to help build 84 transitional homes in Hamilton for single women, as well as women with children fleeing domestic violence. YWCA Hamilton's Oakwood Project, located at 1057 Barton Street East, will offer 60 units designed for single women, each with a private bedroom and bathroom and access to shared kitchens and living spaces. The remaining 24 self-contained units will support women-led families, offering two to three bedrooms along with full kitchen, bathroom, and living areas. Residents will also benefit from on-site amenities, including laundry facilities, a secure rooftop garden and play area, and program spaces for wraparound supports and community programming.
The announcement was made by Aslam Rana, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Andrea Horwath, Mayor of Hamilton.
The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.
Quotes:
"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to housing. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada
"Our Government is investing in the construction of transitional homes in Hamilton for single women, as well as women with children fleeing domestic violence. This investment will help ensure that women and children in crisis have a safe, stable place to rebuild their lives. This project is only possible because of strong partnerships. Working closely with the YWCA Hamilton and the City of Hamilton ensures that this housing is rooted in community expertise and designed to meet the real needs of women and families seeking safety and stability." – Aslam Rana, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Centre
"I want to thank the Government of Canada, CMHC, and YWCA Hamilton for their partnership and investment in The Oakwood Project. This important investment will create safe, stable supportive housing for women and children fleeing violence while strengthening the surrounding neighbourhood and delivering lasting benefits for Hamiltonians and the broader community." – Andrea Horwath, Mayor of Hamilton
"Every day at YWCA Hamilton, we see the urgent need for safe, stable housing for women who are unhoused and women fleeing violence with their children. The Oakwood Project will be so much more than a building: it is a pathway from crisis to stability, healing, and hope. This project will provide women and families with the safety, dignity, and supports they need to rebuild their lives and move forward with confidence. At the same time, we are intentionally creating stronger, more connected communities by ensuring that supportive housing is integrated with wraparound services, shared spaces, and opportunities for belonging. We are grateful to the federal government for a monumental investment to make this vision a reality."– Medora Uppal, CEO, YWCA Hamilton
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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
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