HAMILTON, ON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, announced over $35 million in funding to help build 84 transitional homes in Hamilton for single women, as well as women with children fleeing domestic violence. YWCA Hamilton's Oakwood Project, located at 1057 Barton Street East, will offer 60 units designed for single women, each with a private bedroom and bathroom and access to shared kitchens and living spaces. The remaining 24 self-contained units will support women-led families, offering two to three bedrooms along with full kitchen, bathroom, and living areas. Residents will also benefit from on-site amenities, including laundry facilities, a secure rooftop garden and play area, and program spaces for wraparound supports and community programming.

The announcement was made by Aslam Rana, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Andrea Horwath, Mayor of Hamilton.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to housing. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our Government is investing in the construction of transitional homes in Hamilton for single women, as well as women with children fleeing domestic violence. This investment will help ensure that women and children in crisis have a safe, stable place to rebuild their lives. This project is only possible because of strong partnerships. Working closely with the YWCA Hamilton and the City of Hamilton ensures that this housing is rooted in community expertise and designed to meet the real needs of women and families seeking safety and stability." – Aslam Rana, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Centre

"I want to thank the Government of Canada, CMHC, and YWCA Hamilton for their partnership and investment in The Oakwood Project. This important investment will create safe, stable supportive housing for women and children fleeing violence while strengthening the surrounding neighbourhood and delivering lasting benefits for Hamiltonians and the broader community." – Andrea Horwath, Mayor of Hamilton

"Every day at YWCA Hamilton, we see the urgent need for safe, stable housing for women who are unhoused and women fleeing violence with their children. The Oakwood Project will be so much more than a building: it is a pathway from crisis to stability, healing, and hope. This project will provide women and families with the safety, dignity, and supports they need to rebuild their lives and move forward with confidence. At the same time, we are intentionally creating stronger, more connected communities by ensuring that supportive housing is integrated with wraparound services, shared spaces, and opportunities for belonging. We are grateful to the federal government for a monumental investment to make this vision a reality."– Medora Uppal, CEO, YWCA Hamilton

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided for 1057 Barton Street is as follows: $35.6 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund. $6.9 million from the City of Hamiton



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]