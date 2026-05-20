OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Mortgage consumer confidence improved in 2026 but nearly four of ten respondents remain concerned about making their mortgage payments, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's (CMHC) 2026 Mortgage Consumer Survey (MCS), released today.

The number of Canadian mortgage consumers concerned about making their mortgage payments dropped 14%: 39% in CMHC's 2026 survey, compared with 53% in 2025. Respondents who renewed a mortgage were more likely to say they experienced increased financial pressure due to changes in interest rates (35%), with their mortgage payments increasing an average of $375 per month.

It took recent homebuyers an average of 4.4 years to save for a down payment, with savings and equity from their previous homes continuing to be the main source of funds. Of the homebuyers surveyed, 23% said they received a financial gift to contribute to their down payment. To provide a more accurate representation of the financial gifts homebuyers received, in 2026 CMHC moved from an average amount to a median amount, with $30,000 being the median amount received.

The MCS was conducted in January of 2026 and surveyed more than 4,100 recent mortgage consumers across Canada who had renewed or refinanced a mortgage or purchased a home in the past 18 months. Since 1999, the MCS has been trusted by industry experts to gain key insights into the current state of homeownership, mortgage lending, and the expectations and experiences of mortgage consumers.

View the full highlights and results from the 2026 Mortgage Consumer Survey.

Watch our podcast on the 2026 Mortgage Consumer Survey on CMHC's YouTube channel.

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"Our survey results for 2026 show most Canadian mortgage consumers are confident about their recent mortgage transactions, well equipped to make important decisions, and have a strong understanding of what they can afford,'' said Sam Carnovale, CMHC's Director of Lender Relations. "Mortgage consumers are proactively adjusting their monthly budgets to ensure they are better positioned to navigate their mortgage journey.''

Additional highlights:

Fewer mortgage consumers surveyed in 2026 (68%) believe the value of their home will increase over the next 12 months, compared to 2025 (74%), although a large majority (81%) still believe that it is a good long-term financial investment.

Many mortgage consumers surveyed (31%) have or will be reducing their non-mortgage expenses to minimize the risk of default. The most common expenses being reduced are dining out and ordering takeout, entertainment and leisure, vacations, and shopping and personal care.

For 80 years, CMHC has been the foundation of Canada's housing system, promoting stability and sustainability. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For more information contact: CMHC Media Relations, [email protected]