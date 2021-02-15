FARO, YT, Feb. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Northerners are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Yukon.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, as they adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and support the creation of good, middle-class jobs.

Yukoners need municipal infrastructure facilities that are modern, efficient and environmentally responsible.

Today, the Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable John Streicker, Minister of Community Services, for the Government of Yukon, announced funding for a new consolidated fire hall and public works building for the Town of Faro.

The new Faro Public Works and Firehall replaces two existing buildings. The design of the new building meets the needs of the Town, as it includes seven vehicle bays; staff offices; shared meeting rooms; parts and tool storage; a morgue; and decontamination areas.

The new building is designed to exceed minimum energy efficiency standards by 25%, and the mechanical design also utilizes in-floor radiant heating, and air curtains on several of the overhead doors, in order to minimize heat loss. Additionally, the structural and electrical service components are designed to accommodate the potential installation of a roof-mounted photovoltaic array.

The Government of Canada is investing $8,866,344 in this project through the Small Communities Fund of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Yukon is providing $2,955,448.

Quotes

"Residents of the Town of Faro will benefit from this state-of-the art building that will house vital fire response equipment and personnel, as well as essential public works staff and equipment needed in the community. This project to consolidate the fire hall and public works building is an efficient use of resources and goes to show just how municipal, territorial and federal governments can partner to bring these projects to reality, to the benefit of the community."

The Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We are excited to be working with the Government of Canada to provide funding for this essential building for the Town of Faro. The community will benefit from this facility's innovative and environmentally conscious design. It will house office-type spaces on the ground floor, and the second floor is a mezzanine for service spaces only. This includes seven vehicle bays; staff offices; shared meeting rooms; parts and tool storage; a morgue; and decontamination areas. We have worked collaboratively with the community to ensure this building meets their needs."

The Honourable John Streicker, Minister of Community Services, Government of Yukon

"Today is a very exciting day for the Town of Faro! Improving and/or replacing aging municipal infrastructure continues to be a top priority for us as a Council and community. This new infrastructure will help to significantly improve safety and service quality to our community by our Volunteer Fire Service, Public Works, and the EMS departments. This project will also allow us to better support our neighbours and regional partners as well. Surely, this important project would not be possible without the full support and commitment of our Territorial and Federal funding partners, which we deeply value and appreciate."

His Worship Leonard Faber, Mayor of the Town of Faro

