WHITEHORSE, YT, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - With another challenging wildfire season ongoing and wildfires increasing in frequency and severity across Canada — impacting our health, economies, communities and wildlife — the Governments of Canada and Yukon are supporting Canadians and residents of Yukon who are threatened by wildfires.

Today, Member of Parliament Brendan Hanley, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, with the Honourable Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services, announced a joint investment of over $21 million over five years through the Government of Canada's Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate Program (FMWCC) – Equipment Fund.

This joint investment will support the Yukon's efforts to purchase wildland firefighting equipment such as personal protective equipment, weather stations and utility task vehicles. This investment will also increase capacity to respond to wildland fires by training and hiring additional wildland firefighters as well as seasonal extensions to respond to wildfires early and late in the fire season. By procuring and upgrading specialized wildland firefighting equipment and hiring and training more personnel, the Yukon will be better prepared to respond to wildfires. This result will enhance safety for communities and firefighters and improve the sharing of resources across Canada. To date, the Yukon has purchased pumps, hoses, radios, and structural protection trailers and equipment with the funding.

Keeping Canadians safe and healthy is a top priority for the Governments of Canada and Yukon. By working together with provinces, territories, Indigenous communities and international allies, the federal government continues to address and support the fight against wildfires, ensure public safety and protect homes, livelihoods and lives.

Quotes

"The federal government is urgently working to respond to ongoing fires by providing provinces, territories and partners with the support they need to address the challenges posed by wildfires. Today's announcement with the Government of Yukon highlights our commitment to working together to mitigate and respond to wildfires through the Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate Program. Through tangible and fast-flowing funding, the Government of Canada is helping to address the current wildfire season and prepare for future challenges."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Wildfires are top of mind for communities across the Yukon. Through this funding agreement with Canada, the Government of Yukon can increase its procurement and deployment of vital equipment and training. We are proud to invest in increased resources for wildland firefighting. Together, we are creating wildfire-resilient communities and keeping Yukoners safe."

The Honourable Richard Mostyn

Minister of Community Services

"We are all feeling the effects of a changing climate, and wildfires burning with greater intensity is one of them. As a northern region, the Yukon offers a unique perspective on Canada's rapidly changing climate and the effects of wildfires. I am pleased that today's announced funding through the Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate Program will support the efforts in the territory in fire management for this wildfire season and seasons to come."

Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for Yukon

Quick Facts

The federal government is providing $16 million and Yukon over $5 million over five years through a contribution agreement under the FMWCC – Equipment Fund, signed in 2023.

and over over five years through a contribution agreement under the FMWCC – Equipment Fund, signed in 2023. The Government of Canada is working with communities and organizations affected by wildfires to better understand the unique role the federal government plays in serving these communities; to offer nationally recognized equipment to support all firefighters to be better equipped to respond to wildland fires; and to support a more sustainable approach to training, employment and all-hazards management in Indigenous communities and beyond.

is working with communities and organizations affected by wildfires to better understand the unique role the federal government plays in serving these communities; to offer nationally recognized equipment to support all firefighters to be better equipped to respond to wildland fires; and to support a more sustainable approach to training, employment and all-hazards management in Indigenous communities and beyond. The FMWCC – Equipment Fund was launched in 2022 to proactively invest in and support provincial and territorial efforts in strengthening fire management capacities and capabilities across the country. By facilitating the purchase of wildland firefighting equipment, such as fire crew trucks and personal protective equipment, the fund aims to increase capacity to respond to wildland fires.

Under Natural Resources Canada's FMWCC – Equipment Fund, provinces and territories must cost-share investments with the Government of Canada for equipment, such as vehicles, mobile units, avionics upgrades (parts), hoses, pumps and enhanced communications equipment, and for the repair of aging equipment and training.

for equipment, such as vehicles, mobile units, avionics upgrades (parts), hoses, pumps and enhanced communications equipment, and for the repair of aging equipment and training. Visit Canada.ca/wildfires for a complete list of links to various federal supports for individuals impacted by wildfires.

Related products

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Cindy Caturao, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, 613-795-5638, [email protected]; Julia Duchesne, Community Services, Government of Yukon, 867-332-4188, [email protected]