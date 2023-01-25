OTTAWA, ON and WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are moving forward with a new option to increase the enrolment capacity for new and renewing NEXUS members. The binational NEXUS program benefits communities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border by supporting economic growth and trade, reducing border congestion and expediting the crossing of low-risk, pre-approved travellers.

Earlier this month, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, and Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, announced measures that expand the program's capacity and enrol the thousands of travellers who request NEXUS memberships each month.

This new enrolment option for air travellers should be available by Spring 2023. It will include CBSA interviews at reopened airport enrolment centres in Canada and separate CBP interviews at Canadian airport preclearance locations for applicants departing for the United States.

This new process has two steps:

The process begins with the Canadian portion of the NEXUS interview conducted by CBSA officers at Canadian airport enrolment centres. Applicants must book an appointment online for this step.





The U.S. portion of the NEXUS interview will be conducted by CBP officers in the preclearance area of a Canadian airport before the applicant departs for the United States . Applicants will not need to schedule appointments for the U.S. interview but are encouraged to build in time to their travel plans to allow for this interview to take place before their departure. The CBP interview can occur only after the CBSA portion of the interview has been completed and the information has been shared with CBP.

This new process is in addition to the existing option for applicants to schedule joint interviews with CBP and CBSA officers at land border enrolment centres in the United States.

This new measure builds on others introduced by CBP and CBSA in 2022 to provide travellers with more options to obtain or renew their membership:

Existing members who renew their membership prior to the expiry date will have their benefits extended for up to five years to allow for the scheduling and completion of interviews, as required (if they have not been auto-renewed).





A new split interview process at two land ports of entry – where the Canadian interview is conducted at the Canadian enrolment centre and the U.S. interview completed at the corresponding U.S. enrolment centre located just across the border. This process is currently available at the Lansdowne, Ontario (Thousand Islands) and Fort Erie, Ontario (Peace Bridge) enrolment centres and we are looking to expand to additional sites.





(Thousand Islands) and (Peace Bridge) enrolment centres and we are looking to expand to additional sites. A new NEXUS enrolment centre in Ogdensburg, New York , with CBSA and CBP officers conducting joint interviews.





, with CBSA and CBP officers conducting joint interviews. Increased interview appointments at enrolment centres in the United States through expanded staffing and enrolment activities.

These efforts are working. Since October 1, 2022, CBP and CBSA have completed over 200,000 NEXUS enrolments and reduced the net inventory of applicants by approximately 100,000 from its peak in summer 2022.

Quick Facts

The NEXUS program is designed to expedite the border clearance process for pre-approved, NEXUS members travelling between Canada and the United States . This allows both countries to focus their efforts on unknown and potentially higher-risk travellers and goods. NEXUS is jointly managed by the Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.





and . This allows both countries to focus their efforts on unknown and potentially higher-risk travellers and goods. NEXUS is jointly managed by the Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Thirteen U.S. enrolment centres are open in the United States where applicants have the option to schedule same-day interviews with both CBSA and CBP Officers.





where applicants have the option to schedule same-day interviews with both CBSA and CBP Officers. An enrolment that begins with a CBSA interview at a Canadian airport enrolment centre must be completed with a CBP interview in the preclearance area of a Canadian airport before boarding a flight to the United States , likely on a subsequent trip. At this time, the CBP portion of the interview cannot be completed at a land border enrolment centre.





, likely on a subsequent trip. At this time, the CBP portion of the interview cannot be completed at a land border enrolment centre. CBP Officers conducting trusted traveller program enrolment in the preclearance areas of Canadian airports for travellers departing for the United States will have the same legal authorities as when performing other preclearance functions, as both Canada and the United States agree that it constitutes a preclearance activity covered by the Agreement on Land, Rail, Marine, and Air Transport Preclearance (LRMA). Therefore, in the future, should Canada conduct preclearance in the United States , CBSA officers performing NEXUS enrolment in those preclearance areas for travellers departing for Canada would similarly be covered by the provisions of the LRMA.

Associated links

For public queries, please contact:

CBSA Border Information Services

Client support contact form: Canada Border Services Agency (cbsa-asfc.gc.ca)

1-800-461-9999

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: For media queries, please contact: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945; U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Public Affairs, [email protected]