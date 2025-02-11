Both countries will share knowledge and best practices to help Veterans and their families

SURREY, BC, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - This month marks three years since Russia launched an unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine. Since then, Canada has stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in its fight for freedom and democracy. As the war continues to leave deep scars on Ukrainian communities, the sacrifices of its Veterans and their families remain immeasurable. Supporting their recovery and well-being is essential to ensuring they can rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.

Today, the Honourable Darren Fisher, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Natalia Kalmykova, Ukraine's Minister of Veterans Affairs signed a Memorandum of Understanding between Canada and Ukraine to share expertise on supporting Veterans and their families. This initiative will ensure they have access to the resources needed to transition to life after service.

This builds upon the Agreement on Security Cooperation signed last year by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February 2024 and marks a new chapter in Canada's unwavering commitment to Ukraine, not just in defence, but in recognizing and sharing best practices to support those who have served.

Through this partnership, Canada will work alongside Ukraine to share information that will help members of Ukraine's security and defence forces, and their families who continue to suffer from the impacts of injuries, and illnesses resulting from Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Before the signing, both Ministers and members of the Ukraine delegation toured the Legion Veterans Village in Surrey, B.C., to see first-hand Canada supports its Veterans, first responders, and their families. This innovative facility sets a new standard for supporting Veterans and first responders, featuring a branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, the Centre of Clinical Excellence for Veterans and First Responders Health, Veterans' housing, and the Legion Veterans Village Research Foundation.

Through this partnership, Canada and Ukraine are forging a future where those who defend democracy receive the honour, care, and dignity they have earned. Canada remains resolute in its support for Ukraine, its people, and the Ukrainian Canadian community.

Quotes

"Russia's brutal and unprovoked war has tested the strength and resilience of Ukraine's people. Touring the Legion Veterans Village today with Ukraine's Veterans Affairs Minister, Natalia Kalmykova, was a powerful reminder of how Canada honours and supports those who serve. Through this partnership, we are working together to share experiences and collaborate on ways to best support veterans and their families as they transition to life after service. Canada will always stand with Ukraine."

The Honourable Darren Fisher, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence for Canada

"This memorandum reinforces our commitment to ensuring comprehensive support for veterans by fostering concrete, realistic, and measurable steps in our joint efforts with our Canadian partners. By exchanging expertise and best practices, we strengthen our ability to provide Veterans with the resources, opportunities, and recognition they deserve."

Natalia Kalmykova, Minister of Veterans Affairs for Ukraine

Quick Facts

The Agreement on Security Cooperation was signed in Kyiv by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 24 February 2024 . It included $3.02 billion in funding to ensure Ukraine can help stabilize its budget and economy.

by Canadian Prime Minister and Ukrainian President on . It included in funding to ensure can help stabilize its budget and economy. This month marks three years since Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine .

years since Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of . Veterans Affairs Canada provides funding to the Atlas Institute for Veterans and Families. Atlas is focused on creating, gathering and sharing knowledge of Veteran and family mental health. Since September 2023 , Atlas has worked with their Ukrainian colleagues to support the mental health of Ukraine's Veterans and their families.

, Atlas has worked with their Ukrainian colleagues to support the mental health of Veterans and their families. The Legion Veterans Village received $500,000 in funding from Veterans Affairs Canada's Family Well-Being Fund in 2023 to support its Personalized Therapeutics Program.

