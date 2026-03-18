TREATY ONE TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, MB, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the Government of Canada alongside Treaty One Nations (T1N), announced a $91 million First Nations-led affordable housing project to build a new apartment building located on Naawi-Oodena that will provide 260 new homes.

The project--named Endayaan Omaa, meaning "Home is Here" in the Anishinaabemowin language-- is part of the Naawi-Oodena Master Plan community being developed by T1N and Build Canada Homes on the former Canadian Forces' Kapyong Barracks lands. Endayaan Omaa is a T1N-led housing project that reflects its long-term vision for housing, community growth, and economic reconciliation. When completed, 109 units will have affordable rents that are below the median market rent for the area. Units are open to the broader community, with a primary focus on students and families.

Built in partnership with Bockstael Construction, this project requires a minimum 30 per cent Indigenous workforce, with 20 per cent consisting of Treaty One First Nation members. To date, the Endayaan Omaa project has a 60 per cent Indigenous workforce and is expected to be completed in 2028.

This project was funded in part by the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), which helps local governments across Canada cut red tape to build more homes faster. It drives innovation, incentivizes updates to planning systems and removes barriers to encourage local initiatives that create more housing options. Treaty One Nations, through their Naawi-Oodena HAF agreement, proposed an ambitious plan and recently received its third installment of approximately $1.3 million reflecting the successful implementation of its Housing Action Plan, $700,000 of which is being allocated directly to this project. These actions establish a strong foundation for long-term housing growth across a range of housing options.

In addition, as announced in November 2025, Build Canada Homes has prioritized two parcels of public land at Naawi-Oodena on the portion of the site managed by Build Canada Homes. Delivered through Build Canada Homes' Direct Build approach and leveraging modern methods of construction, this separate project will accelerate the delivery of 320 new homes on their portion of Naawi-Oodena.

The entire Naawi-Oodena site is expected to provide approximately 5,000 homes when it is finished.

Quotes:

"Access to affordable housing is fundamental to security, health, and opportunity. The federal government is proud to partner with Treaty One Nations to help build 260 new homes as part of the ongoing master plan redevelopment of Naawi-Oodena. Together, we are tackling the housing crisis head on--building homes faster and creating stronger, more connected communities."

– The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Naawi-Oodena is about Nation-building in action. We have reclaimed these lands with the intention of leading development. First Nations are creating strong economies, generating opportunity, and building healthy communities. Endayaan Omaa is part of a broader economic vision that creates stability for families, opportunity for our people, and shared success for all Manitobans."– Chief Gordon BlueSky, Chairperson for Treaty One Nations

"Our work at Naawi-Oodena shows that economic growth and social impact must go hand in hand. As First Nations, we are leading one of the most significant developments in Manitoba, and with that comes the responsibility to build in a way that strengthens our economy, creates jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities, and improves quality of life. Endayaan Omaa creates much-needed housing while advancing a larger vision of economic reconciliation led by First Nations." – Chief E.J. Fontaine, Chairperson for Treaty One Development Corporation, Sagkeeng First Nation

"This Indigenous-led project is an example of what can be done when the federal government and Indigenous organizations work together to create housing that is affordable and reflects the priorities of the local community. It's an example for inclusive community-building across the country." – The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Our Government is committed to giving local governments the support they need to drive housing supply and bring down housing costs. Treaty One Nations join more than 200 municipalities across Canada in cutting red tape and fast-tracking housing. It's an example of what's possible when governments work together. It's also another step forward in our bold, ambitious plan to build Canada strong." – Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre

"A neighbourhood is more than just houses. It's about the people who live there, the connections they build, and the future they're creating together. The completion of ENDAYAAN OMAA means 260 new homes for seniors, families, and individuals who are looking for a safe and stable place to call home. Our government is proud to have partnered with Treaty One Nations to help make this project possible and support a stronger community for everyone."

– Doug Eyolfson, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg West

"Increasing the supply of affordable and supportive housing is an important part of addressing housing pressures and preventing homelessness. Projects like Endayaan Omaa demonstrate how collaboration across governments, Indigenous partners and the housing sector can help expand the range of housing options available to people at different stages of life. The Manitoba government welcomes this initiative, which will help bring more homes online for people who need them most."

– Bernadette Smith, Minister of Housing, Addictions and Homelessness of Manitoba

"Winnipeg is seeing record housing growth, and Indigenous governments are leading the way with projects like Endayaan Omaa. I want to thank the Treaty One Nations for their vision, and the federal and provincial governments for the financial support to bring these 260 new homes to our city."

– Mayor Scott Gillingham, City of Winnipeg

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Efficiency Manitoba supported this project with both technical expertise and an incentive of nearly $765,000. Energy saving features include high performance windows, heat recovery ventilation, variable speed fans and pumps, high efficiency heating systems, low flow fixtures, and water to air terminal heat pump units. Together, these measures are expected to reduce energy use by more than 130,000 kWh of electricity and 100,000 m ³ of natural gas annually, saving approximately $35,000 per year. The building is designed to perform 27% better than the National Energy Code of Canada for Buildings 2020 (NECB 2020) Tier 1.

supported this project with both technical expertise and an incentive of nearly $765,000. Energy saving features include high performance windows, heat recovery ventilation, variable speed fans and pumps, high efficiency heating systems, low flow fixtures, and water to air terminal heat pump units. Together, these measures are expected to reduce energy use by more than 130,000 kWh of electricity and 100,000 m of natural gas annually, saving approximately $35,000 per year. Funding provided for Endayaan Omaa is as follows: $90.8 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund $700,000 from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Housing Accelerator Fund $7.2 million from Treaty One Nations in land equity $765,000 from Efficiency Manitoba



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Vic Savino, Director of Communications, Treaty One Nations, [email protected]