BURNABY, BC, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra, the Honourable Dan Coulter, Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit, His Worship Mike Hurley, Mayor of the City of Burnaby and Vice Chair of the Mayor's Council for Regional Transportation and Kevin Quinn, CEO of TransLink, announced a joint investment of more than $34.9 million to support a rail maintenance project for the SkyTrain.

This investment will enable the proactive replacement of running rail and rail pads for TransLink's Expo SkyTrain line over the next four years. Between 2023 and 2027, an estimated 20.2 kilometres of running rail and an estimated 24,000 rail pads will be replaced.

Annually, this line sees an average of approximately 40 million kilometres of vehicular travel. Replacing the running rail and rail pads of the existing SkyTrain line will optimize TransLink's service, allowing residents of the Metro Vancouver area to get where they need to go safely and efficiently. It will also reduce noise levels for communities located near the Expo line. The Skytrain Running Rail Replacement Project is part of TransLink's 2018 Investment Plan, of which the Government of British Columbia funded 40% of total capital costs.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"SkyTrain service is essential to better connecting communities in Metro Vancouver and helping people get where they need to go. The maintenance project announced today will ensure the continued safety and reliability of the Expo line while also helping reduce noise pollution. Our government is committed to investing in quality public transit infrastructure that prioritizes Canadians."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Public transit investments like this helps people in the region by providing safe, reliable, and comfortable transit options that connect them to their families, job opportunities, and the natural beauty of the area. As the population of Metro Vancouver continues to grow, it's essential that all levels of government work collaboratively to ensure the region's public transit system remains resilient. The Province will continue to improve the transportation network in Metro Vancouver with investments like this rail maintenance project."

The Honourable Dan Coulter, Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit

"The SkyTrain rails being replaced have been around for nearly forty years, with more than two million trains that have run over them in that time frame. I'm pleased that the running rails are getting replaced to keep our infrastructure in good condition and to keep SkyTrain reliable for the people that depend on it every day."

Brad West, Chair of the Mayors' Council on Regional Transportation and Mayor of Port Coquitlam

"We pride ourselves in providing a safe and reliable SkyTrain system for this region and to do that, we require ongoing investment in key areas, such as track maintenance. This important funding package will ensure the Expo SkyTrain lines remain safe and reliable for years to come."

Kevin Quinn, CEO of TransLink

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $17,498,000 in this project while TransLink is contributing $17,498,000 .

is investing in this project while TransLink is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, 41 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been funded in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $1.8 billion and a total provincial contribution of $2.73 billion .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of . The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

