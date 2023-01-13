WHITEHORSE, YT, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Tree-planting efforts across Canada have played a large part in tackling the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. As part of the Government of Canada's broader approach to nature-based climate solutions, trees planted as part of the 2 Billion Trees program will help restore nature, create healthy forest ecosystems and clean our air.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Richard Mostyn, Yukon's Minister of Community Services, are pleased to announce that the Government of Canada and the Government of Yukon signed an Agreement in Principle (AiP) under the 2 Billion Trees program.

While the Government of Canada engages directly with individual organizations across the country toward planting trees under the 2 Billion Trees program, working closely with provinces and territories on shared planting plans is another way to strengthen the program and tailor results for local communities. AiPs are a vital first step in moving toward concrete agreements further supporting tree-planting initiatives across the country. With this agreement, Canada and the Yukon are leveraging their shared commitment to delivering social and environmental benefits for communities through tree-planting.

This summer, the Government of Yukon's Wildland Fire Management branch planted 78,000 aspen seedlings in areas of Whitehorse that were treated for wildfire risk. By replacing flammable conifers with fire-resistant deciduous trees near communities, the Yukon is reducing wildfire risk while protecting forest health.

Canada and the Yukon are collaborating to fight climate change, protect nature and important habitats, fight biodiversity loss, improve air and water quality and preserve our natural heritage for future generations.

Last month during COP15, Minister Wilkinson announced the launch of the third call for proposals of this program, ensuring additional long-term agreements with eligible partners, including Indigenous communities and partners, municipalities and for- and non-profit organizations, as we continue to advance our commitment to support partners in planting two billion trees by 2031.

"Canada's commitment to plant two billion trees is a key part of our collective effort to tackle the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. The Agreement in Principle announced today between Canada and the Yukon will further advance efforts to expand our forests, helping to capture and store carbon from the atmosphere, improve air and water quality, restore nature and biodiversity, cool our urban centres and create sustainable jobs."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources, Government of Canada

"The 2 Billion Trees program is helping Yukoners reduce wildfire risk by planting the seeds of fire-resistant aspen forests where they can do the greatest good to our communities. We appreciate this important partnership with the Government of Canada."

The Honourable Richard Mostyn

Minister of Community Services, Government of Yukon

