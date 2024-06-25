Minister St-Onge signs a memorandum of understanding with the Republic of Korea for the Year of Cultural Exchanges 2024–2025.

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to further strengthening its longstanding relationship with the Republic of Korea by and celebrating our artists, creative professionals and athletes.

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and YU In Chon, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism for the Republic of Korea, reinforced the enduring friendship of the two countries by signing the Memorandum of Understanding for the Year of Cultural Exchanges 2024–2025.

In September 2022, the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, and Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol officially declared 2024–2025 as the Canada-Korea Year of Cultural Exchanges. This initiative helps mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Over the years, our countries have achieved great things together, notably through the Canada-Korea Free Trade Agreement and the Canada-Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This partnership has allowed Canada and the Republic of Korea to reach many important milestones, including in culture. The new Canada-Republic of Korea Youth Mobility Arrangement will further contribute to these efforts by encouraging mutual understanding between young people and helping shape future generations through shared values and a global outlook. As part of this year, the two governments are also working to sign a modernized coproduction agreement that will deepen the strong partnership in the audiovisual industries.

With today's signing, Canada and the Republic of Korea now have a framework to ensure the success of this initiative. The goal is to encourage more meaningful dialogue and connections. In this respect, this year also supports a key pillar of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, investing in and connecting people.

Artists, creative professionals and athletes from both countries play a huge role in promoting shared interests and values around the world. In Canada, the cultural sector is a $54.8-billion industry, employing more than 634,000 Canadians. Beyond this economic impact, this industry plays a vital role in telling our stories and expressing our diversity, values and identity.

The Year of Cultural Exchanges is a time to celebrate the artistic, creative, athletic and intellectual accomplishments of the two countries. This year will allow Canadians to discover vibrant Korean culture, as well as to promote cultural diversity and inclusion.

Quotes

"Canada's thriving relationship with the Republic of Korea is marked by our shared commitment to the arts, culture, creativity, sport and innovation. As we begin this exciting venture, I look forward to the remarkable achievements we can accomplish together."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Our two countries have enjoyed close co-operation in many fields, including politics and economics, over the past 60 years. I hope that the next two years of the Year of Cultural Exchanges will be an opportunity to discover and embrace new cultural diversity between our two countries."

—YU In Chon, Minister Culture, Sports and Tourism for the Republic of Korea

