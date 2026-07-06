Canada and Manitoba join forces to give new momentum to Francophone immigration

WINNIPEG, MB, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is committed to supporting Francophone immigration and is focused on attracting and retaining the world's best talent. As Francophone minority communities face significant demographic and economic challenges, the governments of Canada and Manitoba are joining forces to strengthen official language minority communities by addressing their labour needs and fostering their economic and linguistic vitality.

Today, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced an investment of approximately $1.3 million to support a new project funded through the Francophone Immigration Support Program. The aim of this project is to grow Manitoba's Francophone population through innovative promotional initiatives, digital solutions, targeted research and increased support for recognition of skills. These measures streamline the immigration process for Francophone and bilingual candidates who meet labour market needs.

The project will be implemented in partnership with the Economic Development Council for Manitoba's Bilingual Municipalities, the province's Francophone economic development organization.

Consult the backgrounder to learn more about the project.

The Minister also announced that the Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot (FMCSP) will be extended for an additional year, through August 2027. Thanks to this extension, Canada will continue to attract French-speaking international students who contribute to the vitality of Francophone minority communities and the growth of the Canadian economy, and encourage them to remain in the country.

Together, this investment, the extension of the pilot program and the ongoing collaboration between the governments of Canada and Manitoba will help grow Manitoba's economy by addressing labour needs through Francophone immigration, while strengthening the vitality and sustainability of Francophone minority communities.

Quote(s)

"This announcement, made in partnership with the Government of Manitoba, marks an important step in supporting Francophone immigration. It strengthens the economic and demographic growth of Francophone minority communities and addresses labour market needs. It's a concrete step toward ensuring the vitality and sustainability of Franco-Manitoban communities and a new step forward in achieving the Government of Canada's ambitious goal for Francophone immigration."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Francophone minority communities across the country are an integral part of Canada's national identity. Here in Manitoba, the federal government is proud to support them by welcoming Francophone students and newcomers, who make such a significant contribution to our culture and to our local, regional and national economies."

– Ginette Lavack, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, and Member of Parliament for Saint-Boniface–Saint-Vital, Manitoba

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $25 million over 5 years in the Centre for Innovation in Francophone Immigration as part of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028.

To date, 20 projects have received funding, totalling approximately $15.7 million to increase the recruitment of Francophone and bilingual talent and to support Francophone minority communities.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's ongoing commitment to Francophone immigration is reflected in several successes over the past year, notably achieving an 8.9% admission rate for French­speaking permanent residents outside Quebec in 2025.

The FMCSP aims to support Francophone minority communities while strengthening the diversity of the International Student Program (ISP). This pilot program facilitates access to the ISP for Francophone students from regions of the world with historically high study permit refusal rates. Individuals who apply to a participating designated learning institution may be selected through the pilot, receive settlement and integration services during their studies, and apply for permanent residence after graduating from an eligible program. Immediate family members of FMCSP participants may accompany them to Canada.

To date, 515 Francophone students and 150 accompanying family members have arrived in Canada under the FMCSP. The first FMCSP participants could graduate and apply for permanent residence as early as 2027.

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SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Taous Ait, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, People and Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]