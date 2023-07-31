INUVIK, NT, July 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, Diane Archie, N.W.T Minister of Infrastructure, on behalf of Caroline Wawzonek,N.W.T. Minister of Finance, and Duane Smith, Chair and CEO of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, announced a joint investment of more than $19.7 million for the construction of a fibre optic line from Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk, bringing highspeed fibre optic communications to Tuktoyaktuk.

This investment will support the design and construction of a 137-kilometre fibre-based infrastructure between Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk, the Inuvialuit hamlet on the Arctic Ocean, and enable the completion of fibre-based infrastructure between High Level, Alberta and Tuktoyaktuk. This new line will provide backbone infrastructure to support existing internet service in Tuktoyaktuk, which is currently provided through a microwave radio system, with a faster, more reliable fibre-optic link.

As part of this key infrastructure project, the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) will be collaborating with the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation as a key land owner in the Region.

Fast, affordable and reliable connectivity expands possibilities for northern communities – it improves the delivery of healthcare, education and other essential services; it bolsters sustainable and inclusive local and regional economies; and advances arctic science. It is essential that Northerners and Indigenous Peoples can fully engage with each other, the rest of Canada, and the global economy, no matter where they live.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Reliable access to high-speed internet is vital to economic development and well-being, particularly in northern and remote communities. Today's announcement marks another milestone for the North as residents and businesses will soon be able to connect faster to essential online services and benefit from additional opportunities made available through high-speed internet."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Reliable broadband infrastructure for northern families and businesses must not be a luxury. It is critically important for economic growth, keeping people connected, and ensuring Northerners have the same access to Internet as the rest of Canada. The expansion of the Mackenzie Valley Fibre Link between Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk will contribute to our government's commitment to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet by 2030."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"The GNWT is strongly focused on increasing the broadband accessibility and speed through large-scale infrastructure investment in projects like the Inuvik-Tuk Fibre Line that in turn provide opportunities for private Internet providers to deliver the services that NWT residents need in their homes and communities. Access to reliable, high-speed internet is a critical part of any modern society, that helps create economic opportunities for residents and lets governments deliver important programs like education and health care."

Diane Archie, N.W.T Minister of Infrastructure, on behalf of Caroline Wawzonek, N.W.T Minister of Finance

"This project will bring benefits to Tuktoyaktuk and support the Inuvialuit Energy Security Project. IRC looks forward to working with the GNWT to ensure construction proceeds in a way the protects Inuvialuit lands, wildlife, and upholds the goals of the IFA."

Duane Smith, Chair and CEO of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is investing $14,803,500 in this project, while the Government of the Northwest Territories is contributing $4,934,500 .

is investing in this project, while the Government of the is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improve internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, 28 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream have been announced in the Northwest Territories , with a total federal contribution of more than $82.9 million and a total territorial contribution of more than $10.6 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total territorial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/rnc-crn-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in the Northwest Territories

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nt-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Cabinet Communications, Government of the Northwest Territories, [email protected]; Alexandrea Gordon, Manager, Strategic Communications, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, 867-777-7041, 867-678-5490, [email protected]