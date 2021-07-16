FORT PROVIDENCE, NT, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories. Communities have all been affected to various degrees by the COVID-19 pandemic and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Diane Archie, Territorial Minister of Infrastructure, announced funding for the construction of a new transmission line in Fort Providence and Kakisa.

The Government of Canada is investing $45 million in this project through the Arctic Energy Fund, which supports energy security in northern communities. The Government of Northwest Territories is investing up to $15 million in this project.

The project involves the construction of a 170 km transmission line that connects the communities of Fort Providence and Kakisa to the existing Taltson hydropower transmission system south of Hay River.

This project will reduce diesel fuel consumption by approximately one million litres and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 2.75 kilotonnes. Additionally, the transmission line will allow the surrounding areas to have access to an energy source, including the nearby Dory Point service area.

Quotes

"Access to reliable sources of energy is essential for northern communities to thrive. This new transmission line will provide a reliable and efficient source of energy for the communities of Fort Providence and Kakisa. Canada's Infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates good jobs across Canada, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Climate change is a serious challenge for our economy and for all levels of government. By partnering with Canada, local and Indigenous governments and organizations and communities on energy projects like the Fort Providence-Kakisa Transmission Line, the GNWT is taking action that will Improve electricity reliability while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and stabilizing energy costs."

The Honourable Diane Archie, Northwest Territories' Minister of Infrastructure

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity. In addition, $400 million is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories. $4 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of has contributed to 3,500 infrastructure projects. The Government of Canada has invested more than $485 million in 115 infrastructure projects across the Northwest Territories .

has invested more than in 115 infrastructure projects across the . Under the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change the Government of Canada and the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) jointly committed to addressing diesel use in northern and remote off-grid communities.

and the Government of the (GNWT) jointly committed to addressing diesel use in northern and remote off-grid communities. Under its 2030 Energy Strategy the GNWT committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from diesel electricity generation in its remote off-grid communities by 25% by 2030.

