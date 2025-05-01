Canada and the Netherlands Unite in Historic Tribute: "80 Years of Freedom" Commemoration to Unveil Outdoor Exhibition in Mississauga

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Toronto, together with the 80 Years of Freedom Committee, is proud to announce the Grand Opening Tribute & Liberation Reception on Monday, May 12, 2025, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the Small Arms Inspection Building in Mississauga, Ontario.

Please note that the Grand Opening Tribute & Liberation Reception is invite-only. If you are a member of the press interested in attending and covering the Grand Opening Tribute & Liberation Reception, please see RSVP details further below.

Held in honour of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands—a victory made possible through the bravery, sacrifices, and tireless efforts of Canadians during World War II—this moving tribute will feature a permanent outdoor exhibition that weaves together art, history, and memory, commemorating the profound friendship between Canada and the Netherlands.

Exhibition Highlights

The exhibition—an evocative blend of photo-sculpture, wartime testimonies, and public art installations—was conceptualized by award-winning Dutch Canadian photographer and filmmaker Jason van Bruggen and brought to life through sculptural elements by renowned Canadian designer Brett Belcher, and creative direction by Dutch Canadian artist Job Rutgers. It tells the stories of Canadian soldiers and Dutch civilians during the liberation, featuring deeply personal accounts of resistance, survival, and gratitude. The immersive, bilingual exhibit is designed for outdoor public display.

The featured installation, "80 Faces of Freedom", is a powerful portrait series by Jason van Bruggen. Years in the making, this series captures the faces and stories of survivors of Nazi occupation, offering a deeply personal tribute to resilience, memory, and the enduring value of freedom.

Select portraits and stories will also be featured in the upcoming documentary, "80 Stories of Freedom", directed and produced by Jason van Bruggen, premiering at Hot Docs International Documentary Festival on May 18, 2025.

RSVP to attend the Grand Opening Tribute & Liberation Reception

If you are a member of the press interested in attending and covering the Grand Opening Tribute & Liberation Reception, please RSVP by contacting [email protected] with your first name, last name, position, and the media outlet you represent.

Open to the Public

Following the Grand Opening on May 12, the exhibition will be open to the public at the Small Arms Inspection Building on:

Tuesday, May 13 | 4:00 – 8:00 PM

| 4:00 – Wednesday, May 14 | 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

All are welcome to experience this deeply moving commemoration.

Distinguished Patrons and Sponsors

This national tribute has been made possible by the generous support of outstanding patron sponsors, whose leadership and generosity have shaped this vision:

Strategic & Patron Sponsors:

Annette Verschuren , O.C., former CEO of Michaels Canada and President of NRStor Inc.

, O.C., former CEO of Michaels Canada and President of NRStor Inc. Elizabeth Witmer, former Deputy Premier of Ontario

Jean-Louis Brenninkmeijer, Founder of Little Canada

[Watch Interview] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NpSeSBRCRxM)

[Watch Interview] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NpSeSBRCRxM) Canadian Postcode Lottery Foundation, supporting Ontario -based charities

In-Kind Sponsorship Patrons:

Arcadis, global design and engineering firm

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, the world's oldest airline operating under its original name

Corporate Patron:

Slokker Canada, real estate developer with Dutch roots

Paul Michel , CFO, serves as Executive Chairman of the 80 Years of Freedom Project

This exhibition is not just a look back at history—it's a reflection on the values we continue to share: freedom, gratitude, and courage, said Paul Michel.

We extend our deepest gratitude to our artists, patrons, and community partners for bringing this vision to life.

About Jason van Bruggen

Jason van Bruggen is a Dutch-Canadian photographer and filmmaker known for his immersive storytelling and ability to capture the essence of human experiences. His work has been featured by National Geographic, Outside Magazine, and The Explorers Journal, among others. Van Bruggen has traveled and worked in over 100 countries, including some of the most remote locations on the planet. His work is full of natural beauty, found light, substance, and a clear appreciation of the natural world. For more information, visit www.jasonvanbruggen.com

About Job Rutgers

Job Rutgers is a Dutch-born designer and architect renowned for his innovative approach to public installations and commemorative spaces. With a background in architecture and a passion for storytelling through design, Job has led numerous projects that blend historical narratives with contemporary aesthetics. His work on the 80 Years of Freedom exhibition showcases his commitment to creating immersive environments that honor the past while engaging present-day audiences.

About Brett Belcher

Brett Belcher is a Canadian visual artist and sculptor whose work focuses on the intersection of memory, identity, and public space. With a career spanning over two decades, Brett has contributed to various national and international art installations. His collaboration on the 80 Years of Freedom project reflects his dedication to crafting meaningful experiences that resonate with diverse communities.

SOURCE Consulate General of The Netherlands in Toronto

Media Contacts: For media inquiries about the 80 Years of Freedom project, or images, please contact: Zoëlle Tavener van Tengnagell, Sponsorship & Communications Lead, 80 Years of Freedom Committee, [email protected], 905-230-9307; For media inquiries for the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Toronto, please contact: Kristen Ahmad-Gawel, Communications Officer, Consulate of the Netherlands in Toronto, [email protected], 647-768-2988