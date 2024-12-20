"80 Years of Freedom: A Dutch Tribute to Canada" Exhibition Honors Historic Dutch-Canadian Bond and Launches Christmas Giving Campaign

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - This Christmas season, the 80 Years of Freedom: A Dutch Tribute to Canada project invites you to be part of a meaningful tribute that honours history, sacrifice, and enduring friendship. Launching in May 2025, this powerful outdoor exhibition will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Netherlands' liberation in World War II—a time when Canadian soldiers restored hope and freedom to millions of Dutch civilians.

The exhibition will feature the Liberation Trail, an immersive experience set in Mississauga parkland. Visitors will encounter photo-sculptures and personal stories from 20 Dutch children who lived through the liberation and 20 Canadian soldiers whose bravery made that freedom possible. This tribute celebrates the enduring values of courage, compassion, and unity that bind Canada and the Netherlands to this day.

Every Gift Matters.

Your donation—no matter the amount—will help bring this vision to life. This Christmas, your generosity can preserve these stories for generations to come, inspiring younger audiences to reflect on the sacrifices of the past and the freedoms we cherish today.

"The '80 Years of Freedom' project is both a commemoration and a celebration of our two nations' shared history, "said Paul Michel, Project Lead for 80 Years of Freedom: A Dutch Tribute to Canada. "During this season of giving, we ask for your support to ensure these stories of hope, courage, and resilience continue to be told."

The Dutch Consulate General in Toronto is an enthusiastic supporter of the project, recognizing its role in preserving Dutch heritage and educating future generations.

"The bond between Canada and the Netherlands is deeply rooted in shared history," said Harman Idema, Consul General of the Netherlands in Toronto. "This exhibition will not only honour that history but remind us of the values of freedom and friendship that continue to unite us."

Renowned Dutch Canadian photographer and filmmaker Jason van Bruggen will bring the exhibition to life with visual storytelling that creates an emotional connection to these powerful stories.

"It's a privilege to help share these deeply personal accounts of liberation and sacrifice," said van Bruggen. "We hope this project moves and inspires everyone who experiences it."

Make a Difference This Christmas

Your support will help us:

Share Stories of Courage : Bring to life the powerful accounts of Dutch civilians and Canadian soldiers.

: Bring to life the powerful accounts of Dutch civilians and Canadian soldiers. Build a Living Tribute : Create an immersive exhibition for all to experience.

: Create an immersive exhibition for all to experience. Inspire Future Generations: Teach the values of freedom, compassion, and resilience.

Every donation—large or small—helps bring this tribute to life.

Visit https://www.80yearsoffreedom.com/donate make your contribution and learn more about this extraordinary project www.80yearsoffreedom.com.

About 80 Years of Freedom: A Dutch Tribute to Canada

The 80 Years of Freedom project commemorates the historic bond between the Netherlands and Canada on the 80th anniversary of the Netherlands' liberation. This outdoor exhibition, located in public parkland in Mississauga, showcases personal stories of Dutch civilians and Canadian soldiers, celebrating the values of freedom, democracy, and mutual respect. For more information, visit www.80yearsoffreedom.com.

About Jason van Bruggen

Jason van Bruggen is a Dutch-Canadian photographer and filmmaker whose immersive storytelling captures the essence of human experience. His work has been featured by National Geographic, Outside Magazine, and The Explorers Journal, among others. For more information, visit www.jasonvanbruggen.com.

