Canada and Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance strengthen nation-to-nation relationship with signing of Pathways Agreement

CROWN-INDIGENOUS RELATIONS AND NORTHERN AFFAIRS CANADA, VICTORIA, BC, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Renewing the relationship with Indigenous peoples based on recognition of rights, respect, cooperation and partnership is key to achieving reconciliation.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Chief Liliane Squinas, Chief Clifford Lebrun and Chief Stuart Alec, of the Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance, signed a Pathways Agreement committing both parties to move forward together to advance a lasting reconciliation and make real progress on the issues most important to the Nation Alliance.

Building on the July 2018 Hubulhsooninats' Uhoot'alh: Memorandum of Understanding for Recognition of Rights and Reconciliation, the Pathways Agreement identifies a number of priorities that would serve as a basis for negotiations of an eventual nation-to-nation incremental reconciliation agreement. Priority topics include: acknowledgement and reconciliation; nation building; stewardship; culture and wellness; economic development; infrastructure and implementation.

Quotes

"The Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance's vision of self-determination now signed into the Pathways Agreement, includes their 'healing on the land‎' initiatives and support for the development of their Nation-based governance that will provide real, tangible and meaningful benefits that meet the needs and priorities of their communities."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"This Agreement signals our mutual commitment to moving forward together as government partners. While the Pathways Agreement is only one step in our path towards self-governance and true and lasting reconciliation, it is an important step in our renewed relationship with Canada. Our Nation looks forward to meaningful implementation of this Agreement over the coming months."

Chief Stuart Alec

Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance

Quick Facts

The Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance was established in 2016.

The Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance includes four nations (Lhoosk'uz Dené Nation, Lhtako Dené Nation, Nazko First Nation and Ulkatcho Nation), whose traditional territories extend throughout the Northern Interior of British Columbia .

