Canada and Saskatchewan support water and wastewater infrastructure improvements to strengthen local communities

LA RONGE, SK, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in local water and wastewater systems is key to improving people's quality of life, protecting waterways and positioning communities for growth.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Todd Goudy, Saskatchewan's Provincial Secretary, on behalf of the Honourable Lori Carr, Minister of Government Relations and Minister responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs, announced funding for two water and wastewater projects serving nine communities in Northern Saskatchewan, while 11 other infrastructure projects across the province were highlighted.

Residents of Creighton, Cumberland House, Denare Beach, Green Lake, Île-à-la-Crosse, Michel Village, Buffalo Narrows, Timber Bay, and Weyakwin will soon benefit from new or upgraded drinking water and wastewater systems that will increase service reliability and provide high-quality drinking water to an increased number of households and businesses.

The funding will also support a variety of water, wastewater, waste management and road infrastructure projects in Langenburg, Kerrobert, Francis, Waldheim, Duck Lake, Battleford, Shaunavon, Drake, the Rural Municipality of Foam Lake, the Rural Municipality of Browning, and the Rural Municipality of Canwood.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $17.6 million and the Government of Saskatchewan is investing more than $16.8 million towards these projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan. Together with recipient contributions this represents an investment of over $50 million. Funding recipients are responsible for the remaining project costs.

"Modern efficient water and wastewater infrastructure is essential to maintain a healthy environment and ensure a high quality of life for Canadians. These investments in Saskatchewan will help close the gaps in services and ensure everyone has access to clean drinking water, reliable services and cleaner waterways for years to come."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan's $16.8 million investment in these projects will ensure they move from concept to reality, strengthening our province's northern communities and also improving the quality of life for residents across the province. These significant investments display our government's commitment to providing high quality services to the people of Northern Saskatchewan."

The Honourable Todd Goudy, Saskatchewan's Provincial Secretary on behalf of the Honourable Lori Carr, Minister of Government Relations

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Funding for some of these projects is conditional and construction cannot begin until Canada is satisfied that the legal duty to consult obligations are met.

Backgrounder

Canada and Saskatchewan support water and wastewater projects

The Government of Canada is investing more than $17.6 million and the Government of Saskatchewan is providing more than $16.8 million toward the following 13 infrastructure projects under the New Building Canada Fund – Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component – Small Communities Fund (SCF) and National and Regional Projects (NRP) and the Investing in Canada Plan (ICIP).

Twenty communities across the province will benefit from water, wastewater, waste management or road improvements under these projects.

Project Location Project Description Fund Federal contribution Provincial contribution Recipient contribution Total eligible costs Northern Water System Upgrades Northern Town of Creighton; Northern Village of Cumberland House; Northern Village of Denare Beach; Northern Village of Green Lake; Northern Village of Île-à-la-Crosse; Northern Hamlet of Michel Village Upgrading and/or replacing drinking water systems in six communities in Northern Saskatchewan. NRP $3,732,837 $3,732,837 $3,732,837 $11,198,510 Northern Wastewater System Upgrades Northern Village of Buffalo Narrows; Northern Town of Creighton; Northern Village of Cumberland House; Northern Village of Denare Beach; Northern Village of Île-à-la-Crosse; Northern Hamlet of Timber Bay; Northern Hamlet of Weyakwin Upgrading and/or replacing wastewater systems in seven communities in Northern Saskatchewan. NRP $4,492,333 $4,492,333 $4,492,333 $13,477,000 Water Treatment Plant Project Town of Waldheim Building a new water treatment plant and upgrading the current distribution system. NRP $3,187,854 $3,187,854 $3,624,292 $10,000,000 Sewage Pumping System Upgrades Town of Langenburg Construction of a new pump chamber to convert the existing dry well into wet well storage capacity. SCF $439,333 $439,333 $439,334 $1,318,000 Watermain Replacement and Relocation of Dangerous Goods Route Town of Kerrobert Replacing the water main on Railway Avenue. SCF $126,500 $126,500 $126,500 $379,500 Lagoon Expansion and Upgrade Town of Francis Expanding and upgrading the primary and secondary lagoon cells. SCF $200,200 $200,200 $200,200 $600,600 Sewage Lagoon Project Rural Municipality of Foam Lake No. 276 Expanding the existing wastewater lagoon capacity to accommodate the resort villages of Churney Beach and Leslie Beach. SCF $493,000 $493,000 $493,000 $1,479,000 Highway 55 Waste Management Corporation Canwood No. 494 Decommis-sioning of a landfill cell ICIP $5,000 $4,166 $3,334 $12,500 Landfill Closure and site decommissioning Town of Duck Lake Decommission a landfill site with the intent of returning to the land to its natural state. ICIP $110,863 $92,376 $73,918 $277,157 Lagoon Upgrades and expansion Town of Battleford Expansion and rehabilitation of an existing wastewater collection system ICIP $2,106,000 $1,754,825 $1,404,176 $5,265,000 Town of Shaunavon Water UV Disinfection Town of Shaunavon Installation of UV reactor system in four wells, four new pump buildings, rehabilitation of four wells, and related works. ICIP $410,400 $341,966 $273,634 $1,026,000 Water Treatment Plant Expansion and Upgrades Town of Drake Construction of a new back-up well, upgrades to the existing water treatment plant and installation of 25 metres of local water pipes, and associated electrical works. ICIP $214,000 $178,316 $142,684 $535,000 RM of Browning Grid 700 Road Upgrades R.M. of Browning No. 34 Expansion of approximately 29 km of the road to increase its capacity for all vehicles including farm equipment and heavy haulers ICIP $2,112,000 $1,759,824 $1,408,176 $5,280,000 Total federal, provincial and municipal project contributions $17,630,320 $16,803,530 $16,414,416 $50,848,266

